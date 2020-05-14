NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Powell blamed for fall on Wall Street
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 14 MAY 2020   11:18AM

Was it something I said?

Yes sir, Mr. US Fed chair Jerome Powell, it was. Today's headlines not only infer, but blame your words for the fall on Wall Street overnight.

The Wall Street Journal published: "The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 500 points Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said further stimulus could be needed to support the economy's recovery from the coronavirus-induced contraction."

...and from Bloomberg: "Powell Slams Door on Trump's Negative Rates 'Gift'."

"It's an unsettled area, I would call it," he said. "I know that there are fans of the policy, but for now it's not something that we're considering. We think we have a good toolkit, and that's the one we'll be using."

Its biggest fan, of course, is none other than US President Donald Trump, who, only a day before, again took to Twitter, tweeting "as long as other countries are receiving the benefits of Negative Rates, the USA should also accept the 'GIFT'."

From where I sit, this is just the normal (well, abnormal given current coronavirus conditions) day-to-day volatility on Wall Street. The VIX index - the fear gauge - may have risen by 6.8% overnight, but at a reading of 35.28, it's waaay down from the record high of 85.47 hit in mid-March this year.

For what Powell said in his speech at the Peterson Institute for International Economics are already what former United States Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld would call "known knowns" and "known unknowns".

"The scope and speed of this downturn are without modern precedent, significantly worse than any recession since World War II. We are seeing a severe decline in economic activity and in employment, and already the job gains of the past decade have been erased," he said.

"The current downturn is unique in that it is attributable to the virus and the steps taken to limit its fallout. This time, high inflation was not a problem. There was no economy-threatening bubble to pop and no unsustainable boom to bust.

"While the economic response has been both timely and appropriately large, it may not be the final chapter, given that the path ahead is both highly uncertain and subject to significant downside risks. Economic forecasts are uncertain in the best of times, and today the virus raises a new set of questions: How quickly and sustainably will it be brought under control? Can new outbreaks be avoided as social-distancing measures lapse? How long will it take for confidence to return and normal spending to resume? And what will be the scope and timing of new therapies, testing, or a vaccine? The answers to these questions will go a long way toward setting the timing and pace of the economic recovery. Since the answers are currently unknowable, policies will need to be ready to address a range of possible outcomes."

Even the Fed's aversion to negative interest rates had been conveyed by other Fed officials - the Fed presidents of Atlanta (Raphael Bostic), Chicago (Charles Evans) and, Minneapolis (Neel Kashkari) - days before.

The bottom line is that with financial markets still highly sensitive to what they deem as negative news, markets haven't bottomed out yet.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

