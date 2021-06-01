NEWS
Economics

Chief economist update: OECD upgrades global growth but advises continued policy support

BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 1 JUN 2021   10:44AM

"The global economy has now returned to pre-pandemic activity levels."

This was what the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development's (OECD) latest 'Economic Outlook' report revealed as it upgraded its projections for the world economy, supported by the quickening and expansion of the coronavirus vaccine roll-out and the massive fiscal stimulus in the United States.

The OECD predicts global GDP to grow by 5.8% this year and by 4.4% in 2022. This compares with the 5.6% and 4.0%, respectively, it forecast in March and a sharp upgrade from the 4.2% (for 2021) and 3.7% (for 2022) predicted in its December 2020 report.

However, it cautioned that the recovery is likely uneven...

"In many advanced economies more and more people are being vaccinated, government stimulus is helping to boost demand and businesses are adapting better to the restrictions to stop the spread of the virus. But elsewhere, including in many emerging-market economies where access to vaccines as well as the scope for government support are limited, the economic recovery will be modest," it said.

...and that considerable uncertainty surrounds OECD's projections:

"...although risks have become more balanced between potential positive and negative impacts. In countries where vaccination is not widespread, the risk of further outbreaks remains very high, with the possible emergence of new vaccine-resistant variants of the virus. This could trigger further containment measures and delay the economic rebound," the OECD said.

The OECD prescribes central banks in advanced economies should keep monetary policy settings accommodative and allow "temporary overshooting of headline inflation ... provided underlying price pressures are contained".

As for fiscal policy, the OECD advises governments to continue income support for households and businesses until vaccination becomes sufficiently widespread to allow significant easing of restrictions.

"The world economy is currently navigating towards the recovery, with lots of frictions. The risk that sufficient post-pandemic growth is not achieved or widely shared is elevated," OECD chief economist Laurence Boone said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

OECDLaurence Boone
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

GAM hires from BlackRock

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:44PM
The Swiss manager is investing in its local business, adding to its product offering and hiring a senior manager from BlackRock.

Licensee awards tech mandate

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:28PM
ROAR Software, formerly known as YTML, has won a technology solution mandate from a recently launched dealer group.

Investors move to thematic funds

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:23PM
Assets in thematic funds in Australia have grown exponentially in the last year after showing stellar results through the pandemic but performance over the long -term is lacklustre, new research shows.

Family law super reforms released

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:22PM
The government has released the long-awaited exposure draft legislation intended to prevent individuals from hiding superannuation assets in family law proceedings.

