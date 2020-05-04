Chief economist update: No escaping the inverted yield curve

"Flattening the curve".

This is the overriding aim of governments and health officials everywhere when they implemented or advise social isolation, social distancing limits and lockdown measures.

Many have (or are beginning to) flattened their respective curves and are now gradually relaxing restrictions. Among them: Australia, New Zealand, India, Italy, Spain, Germany, Greece, Iran and Saudi Arabia. China, of course, ended its lockdown weeks earlier (7 April).

While unlocking lockdowns prematurely could prompt a resurgence in new infections, it couldn't be denied that the earlier restrictions are lifted the sooner life and business returns to normal, the quicker economic growth rebounds from recession.

For sure and for certain, the freezing of economic activity around the planet has ensured a deep recession but I wonder if a recession would have been forestalled had the virus not - escaped from a lab in Wuhan or jumped from a bat or pangolin into humans (take your pick).

That other curve -- the yield curve (which presages a US recession) - rules (again), reinforcing its predictive power.

Back in August last year, I boldly went where only a few dared to go, predicting that, "US recession a sure thing" because of the inverted US yield curve.

The Fed's pause in early 2019 and three interest rate reductions later - in July, September and October - plus the "first phase deal" between the US and China - turned the yield curve positive around October of that year and continued to steepen.

So much so that by the Fed's December 2019 FOMC meeting, Chairman Jerome Powell was waxing optimistic,

"Our economic outlook remains a favourable one despite global developments and ongoing risks. With our decisions through the course of the past year, we believe that monetary policy is well positioned to serve the American people by supporting continued economic growth, a strong job market, and inflation near our symmetric 2% goal".

Ergo, "...the current stance of monetary policy will support sustained growth, a strong labor market, and inflation near our symmetric 2% objective."

In other words ... the Fed is done cutting interest rates.

This optimism is consistent with the December 2019 dot plot of FOMC participants' assessment of appropriate monetary policy where 13 of 17 foresee no change in interest rates in 2020 and the other four expecting a rate HIKE this year.

Financial markets appear to agree and this is consistent with the CME FedWatch Tool that shows majority of market participants expect no change in US interest rates in 2020.

All is well! US recession (and by extension world slowdown) is averted!

But the inverted US yield curve is like that commercial ad for Pringles - once you pop, you can't stop!

Back in August last year, I declared that "The Fed can cut all it wants and even restart QE, but the die has been cast".

The Fed's percentage point rate reduction from 5.25% in 2006 to 4.25% in 2007 was unable to prevent the US recession from the December quarter of 2007 to the June quarter of 2009.

The turn in the US yield curve from negative to positive (in 1990, 2001 and 2008) and the corresponding reduction in the probability of a US recession (in 1990, 2001 and 2008) still produced a US recession.

The coronavirus pandemic has hastened and deepened the inevitable US recession signalled by the inverted yield curve nine months ago.

