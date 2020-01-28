Chief economist update: Coronavirus has gone viral

It's gone viral!

The coronavirus that is, and it is sending shivers in equity markets around the world, from New York to Rio and ol' London town.

The financial markets' fear is palpable. The VIX index - the "fear gauge" - jumped to reading of 18.23 overnight from this year's low of 12.10 - recorded immediately after news that the US and China shook hands on a "phase one" trade deal - and the highest since October 2019 - the time when markets fretted over a synchronised global slowdown.

Well, if the latest coronavirus scare is any indication, the world will slow for sure.

"China virus death toll now at 81, more than 2700 cases confirmed" - this was Al Jazeera's headline 11 hours ago. The virus has now spread to 15 countries.

Presumably, this has increased while I type with Financial Times writing that: "The "reproduction number" is thought to lie between two and four — meaning that, on average, each infected person passes the virus to between two and four others. That is high: seasonal flu has a reproduction rate of about 1.4."

There would be more a week from now. According to the same Financial Times report: "The incubation period could be about a week, with infected individuals possibly being contagious while showing mild or no symptoms. Neil Ferguson, an Imperial College epidemiologist, estimated that 4,000 were infected by January 18. Jonathan Read, of Lancaster University, and colleagues provisionally calculate that the tally could exceed 190,000 by February 4."

For sure, there would be more cases of infections and deaths given the virus' reproduction rate the longer it remains uncontained.

Some reports declare that this new strain is worse than 2003 SARS - severe acute respiratory syndrome - outbreak. So far, it is not.

Based on Wikipedia stats, SARS infected 17 countries, with a total of 8273 cases reported and 775 deaths.

But the coronavirus could still surpass the SARS stats.

Then again, if you want a real scare, try the swine flu of 2009. The stats are frightful - 58 countries were infected with a reported 1,632,258 cases and 19,633 confirmed deaths.

That was the time when the World Health Organisation (WHO) raised the alert level from 3 to 4 - the highest being 6 where the human population is all but consumed by the virus.

It would have been much worse in terms of the global growth. Certainly, this current outbreak and the ones before it are taking a huge toll on human life and if it breaks containment, no amount of fiscal and/or monetary policy could cure it. Dead people don't vote - even if the government hands them money or reduces their taxes to zero - and they don't go shopping - even if the central banks pay them to borrow - to prop up the economy.

Same old, same old. Akin to previous episodes, there's warning over how much the virus will eat into global growth - the swine flu of 2009 was estimated to lop off 1.0% of global GDP. World Bank data shows global GDP grew by 4.4% between 2009 and 2010 (although this had been muddied by the substantial monetary and fiscal policy responses to the global financial crisis).

During the SARS outbreak - where the coronavirus is now being compared to - global GDP grew by 4.5% between 2003 and 2004.

Morbid as it might seem - profiting from other's misfortune -- but the same way as SARS and swine flu provided good entry points to the equity markets, the coronavirus will turn out the same.