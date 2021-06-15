Chief economist update: Anchoring the recovery

"We have to take the economy through the pandemic and into a recovery phase, which has now started. We need to really anchor the recovery. We always talk about inflation anchoring and we are not oblivious to that. But the recovery needs to be firm, solid and sustainable."

These were ECB president Christine Lagarde's answers to an interview with 'Politico' asking how long the single-currency region's fiscal and monetary policy support would remain in place.

This comes four days after the European Central Bank convened on the 10th of June and decided to maintain the status quo - keeping the interest rates unchanged on its main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50%, respectively.

Also: "The Governing Council will continue to conduct net asset purchases under the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) with a total envelope of €1,850 billion until at least the end of March 2022 and, in any case, until it judges that the coronavirus crisis phase is over".

Sure, activity and leading economic indicators in the region had significantly improved. So much so, that in its May Economic Outlook report, the OECD upgraded the Eurozone's GDP growth forecasts to 4.3% this year (from 3.6% its predicted in December 2020) and 4.4% in 2022 (from 3.3%).

Although still in contraction, Eurozone GDP growth has improved to negative 1.3% in the year to the March 2021 quarter from negative 4.7% in the previous quarter. The lead from the latest IHS Markit Eurozone PMI survey foretells continued improvement.

The IHS Markit Eurozone PMI composite index increased to a reading of 57.1 in May from 53.8 in April - the highest since February 2018 and the third straight month indicating expansion. The manufacturing sector recorded its highest level on record with a reading of 63.1 in May while the services sector rose to its highest level in nearly three years to 55.2.

Onwards and upwards the Eurozone's heading. According to Markit: "The service sector revival accompanies a booming manufacturing sector, meaning GDP should rise strongly in the second quarter. With a survey record build-up of work-in-hand to be followed by the further loosening of covid restrictions in the coming months, growth is likely to be even more impressive in the third quarter."

Not surprising, the Euro Stoxx-50 index has rallied by 16.3% this year to date and by a whopping 73.2% since the pandemic low it plumbed back in March 2020.

Then again, as Madame Lagarde pointed out, while the Eurozone's economic outlook is heading in the right direction, she's "not suggesting that the pandemic emergency purchase program (PEPP) is going to stop on March 31 [2022]".

Lagarde has improved on Draghi's "whatever it takes" to "however long it takes".

