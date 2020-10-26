NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: A V, a W and an L
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 26 OCT 2020   10:46AM

The latest results from the monthly Markit Economics PMI (purchasing managers' index) draws a picture of the three shapes of the economic recovery or otherwise.

The letter V. Masked or unmasked, the IHS/Markit flash US composite PMI continues to gather momentum, increasing its rate of expansion to 55.5 in October from 54.3 in the previous month.

This is better than market expectations for a decline to a reading of 54.0 points, it's the fourth straight month of expansion in private sector activity and the highest level since February 2019 - a sharp improvement from the 27.0 reading recorded only six months ago (April). The manufacturing sector activity inched up to 53.3 in October (from 53.2 in September) but it was the highest reading in 21 months.

The services PMI advanced to a reading of 56.0 from 54.6 - a 20-month high. Even better, both the manufacturing and services sectors are optimistic over the outlook for business activity in 2021, giving the next occupant of the White House a better starting point.

The letter W. The IHS/Markit flash Eurozone PMI for October confirmed current concerns over the second wave in the region and the consequent re-imposition of restrictions to social and business activity. The composite PMI dropped back into contraction territory -- to a reading of 49.4 in October of 2020 from 50.4 in September.

While slightly better than market expectations for a 49.3 print, the latest reading underscore the impact of renewed restrictions imposed by a number of Eurozone governments in efforts to contain the second wave of infections. As per Markit: "The survey revealed a tale of two economies, with manufacturers enjoying the fastest growth since early-2018 as orders surged higher amid rising global demand, but intensifying COVID-19 restrictions took an increasing toll on the services sector, led by weakening demand in the hard-hit hospitality industry."

The letter L. Sure, business activity in Japan has bounced back from the record low reading of 25.8 back in April this year, but at 46.7, the au Jibun Bank flash Japan composite PMI continues to bounce around the bottom in October.

Though an improvement from September's reading of 46.6, both manufacturing and services PMI remained at levels signifying contraction (below 50). The manufacturing PMI improved to a reading of 48.0 in October from 47.7 in the previous month but the services PMI deteriorated to 46.6 from 46.9 in September - the weakest in three months.

Still, growing cases in infections in the country could prevent the L-shaped recovery in Japan from becoming a U.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

