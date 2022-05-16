Newspaper icon
Charges laid in lengthy ASIC investigation

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 16 MAY 2022   12:42PM

A former financial adviser who was permanently banned in 2016 for using close to $2 million in client funds for his own use has now been charged with 17 offences related to the alleged fraudulent transfer of shares to himself.

Ashley Howard of Hobart is charged with 17 counts of using a false document, in incidents alleged to have occurred between July 2013 and April 2014. ASIC alleges he used 17 false transfer forms to arrange for shares in GPS Alliance Holdings Limited, BHP Billiton Limited, and Aquarius Platinum Limited to be transferred from one party to another while knowing the documents were false. This conduct impacted 14 shareholders, ASIC said.

The parties to which the shares were transferred are allegedly Howard and an associate.

ASIC has been investigating Howard for about eight years.

He was permanently banned by the regulator in 2016 after an investigation found he had used more than $1.8 million in client funds for his own benefit and that of others. This included paying for cosmetic surgery for his partner, buying a house and paying off debts owed to 'Wolf of Wall Street' Jordan Belfort.

The misconduct was uncovered while ASIC was looking into the misappropriation of funds from the IPO for Elsmore Resources Limited, which listed on the ASX in December 2013; Howard was a director at the time. Elsmore Resources was subsequently de-listed in August 2016.

At the time of the banning, ASIC said its investigations into Howard were ongoing.

Howard faces two years in prison or a fine of up to $11,000 for each of the 17 charges laid.

Read more: ASICAshley HowardElsmore Resources LimitedAquarius Platinum LimitedASXBHP Billiton LimitedGPS Alliance Holdings LimitedJordan Belfort
