CapitaLand builds out Australian presence

Singapore-based real assets manager CapitaLand Investment is expanding in Australia, appointing both a local chief executive and chief investment officer.

CapitaLand Investment is a global manager of shopping centres, residential, logistics and office properties and data centres, and already has about $9.1 billion in assets under management in Australia.

Looking to grow its local business, CapitaLand Investment has appointed Angelo Scasserra as chief executive, CLI Australia and Rahul Bharara as chief investment officer, CLI Australia. They will work alongside existing managing director, CLI Australia Paul Toussaint.

Both join from Barrenjoey Capital Partners where they were head of real estate private capital and partner, real estate private capital, respectively.

Scasserra was also previously head of Asia Pacific real estate and co-head of investment banking and capital markets at Credit Suisse Australia. Also previously at Credit Suisse Australia, Bharara served as managing director, head of real estate client coverage, and spent some time at Gurner Group as chief investment officer.

The expansion strategy includes a commitment of $1 billion to grow its Australian funds under management. CLI Australia currently manages 34 logistics properties and business parks, as well as four Grade A office buildings and more than 150 lodging properties.

"Angelo and Rahul have worked together for over a decade and have extensive experience in the private equity and real estate sector, making them excellent additions to strengthen our leadership team in Australia," CLI group chief operating officer Andrew Lim said.

"A stable, open and developed market, Australia is one of CLI's focus markets where we see huge potential for both organic and inorganic growth.

"Their contributions will fuel CLI's efforts to expand our investment products, capabilities, and network to drive value creation for our partners. We look forward to deepening our presence in Australia as we enhance our reputation as a global real asset manager."