Family Office

Cannon-Brookes takes stake in Rabbitohs

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 15 NOV 2021   12:12PM

Atlassian co-founder and billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes has purchased a stake in NRL club South Sydney Rabbitohs, after recently becoming a minority owner of the Utah Jazz basketball team.

Cannon-Brookes will own one third of Blackcourt League Investment's ownership of the Rabbitohs NRL club.

Blackcourt owns 75% of the club, as has been the case since the re-structuring of the Rabbitohs in June 2006.

Russell Crowe and James Packer also own one third interests in the Blackcourt stake of the Rabbitohs.

The remaining 25% share is owned by the club's members and has preferential control of the team's name, logo, colours, jersey and choice of home ground.

"I'm excited and humbled to be a part of this iconic club. The South Sydney Rabbitohs are special. Not only are we the oldest, loudest, and proudest - we are an organisation people truly, deeply care about," Cannon-Brookes said.

"I'm looking forward to partnering with Russell and James and bringing what I can to the table to help the club grow to even greater heights."

Crowe added: "This is a very strong move for the club. It connects us to the front edge of emerging technologies and business and underlines the importance of our efforts in the community. Mike understands the resonance of sport in Australia, and James and I welcome his input going forward in keeping South Sydney ahead of the curve, and a game leading organisation, on and off the field."

Packer also welcomed Cannon-Brookes' investment.

"I am really pleased that Mike is joining us, because I know how committed he is to the community. He will be a big asset and supporter of South Cares and all the important work they do," Packer said.

It is not Cannon-Brookes' first foray into owning a professional sports team.

He became the first Australian to own a stake in a US NBA team last year, when he purchased a minority stake in the Utah Jazz - a basketball team based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Founder of survey software company Qualatrics Ryan Smith is the majority owner of the Jazz, purchasing his stake for US$1.66 billion. It is believed he invited Cannon-Brookes to invest in the team with him and that Cannon-Brookes' minority stake is worth hundreds of millions.

