Calls for greater efforts to close gender pay, super gap

The latest gender indicators from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) show that the pay gap between men's and women's salaries has persisted, leading to greater super balance disparity.

The ABS said the difference in full-time earnings between males and females was 14.1%.

Further, the employment to population ratio was 68.4% for males and 60.1% for females.

The average weekly ordinary time cash earnings for full-time adults are $1912.50 and $1665.80 for men and women respectively.

In response to the findings, ASPL chief executive Kris Grant said: "Employers need to commit to eliminating the gap which stands at 14% Australia-wide, leading to a significant difference in superannuation balances despite women having attained higher education levels."

The ABS said the median super balance for males is $208,200 compared to just $168,000 for females.

For reference, the ASFA Retirement Standard contends that the super balance required to achieve a comfortable retirement at age 67 is $640,000 for couples and $545,000 for singles.

For a modest retirement, that budgets for a retirement lifestyle that is slightly above the Age Pension and only allows retirees to afford basic health insurance and infrequent exercise, leisure and social activities, ASFA estimates a minimum super balance of $70,000 for couples and singles.

Of note, ASFA's assumptions assume that retirees own their homes outright and are relatively healthy.

Grant commented: "Employers generally need to be more rigorous about introducing measures to bring about wages equality."

"The gender pay has been around for so long that to get male and female wages on par, employers would have to pay a lot more to their female workers, and many are reluctant to do that. But that's what needs to be done to level up male and female wages."

Grant recommends employers make a comprehensive gender pay audit a top priority, as it allows organisations to identify the extent of the problem and take action to solve it.

"Pay audits result in a greater understanding of recruitment and renumeration biases, which lead to the gender pay gap and solutions can then be developed," she said.

"Women too may need to lean in and demand equal pay for equal work, particularly when they are moving to a new job and they may have greater bargaining power over what they are paid, particularly in today's tight labour market."

However, Grant surmised that many women may not know about the existence of the wages gap as salaries are confidential, so she stated the onus is on employers to act.

"They have the knowledge and the power to equalise pay packets," Grant said.

"When employers pay less to women than men, they are sending the signal that women are less valuable in the workplace than men. This needs to be corrected with urgency."