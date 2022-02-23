BT unveils new brand campaign

BT has launched its first brand campaign in over two years, labelled 'the Insightful Experts'.

The Insightful Experts campaign is set to launch across print, online and social media, as well as through a partnership with the Nine network.

It promotes BT's heritage, expertise, and prominent figures from the business alongside the firm's bold and blue brand.

The campaign also sees the launch of BT Investigate, a new documentary series hosted by chief economist Besa Deda and chief investment officer Corrin Collocott.

The documentary will explore trends and considerations facing financial advisers and investors in 2022 and beyond, BT said.

"Doing things differently is very much at the heart of this new era for BT and this campaign really speaks to that," BT chief executive Matt Rady said.

"We have a long and proud history supporting advisers and it's time to increase our voice in the market, engage new audiences and move confidently into the future.

"This campaign mirrors BT's broader strategy which sees us taking the best parts of our legacy forward, having the confidence to challenge and back ourselves, and continue to put the financial future of Australians first."

Launching later this month, the first episode of the new BT Investigate series provides an overview of market movements as at February 2022.

The series will complement BT's existing line up of podcasts and accredited webinars aimed at financial advisers.

"This is an exciting time at BT," Rady adds.

"We're cementing our position as a market leader, and this new campaign announces that we're open for business, and ready - with the expertise required - to support the advisers and clients that choose BT."

The new campaign comes as BT looks to divest its platform and superannuation businesses, having recently made several changes in the latter in support of this.