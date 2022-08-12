Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Brookfield names leadership for asset management business

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 12 AUG 2022   12:40PM

Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney will become chair of Brookfield Asset Management when it lists separately in November.

Carney will take on the role in addition to his other responsibilities as head of transition investing. He is currently vice-chair of the asset management division.

The new entity will manage US$750 billion of assets. It will look to employ most of the 2200 investment and support-focused personnel currently working on these activities at Brookfield.

Current chief executive Bruce Flatt will continue in the same role and Connor Teskey will be appointed to president, in addition to his activities as chief executive of renewables and transition group

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

Anuj Ranjan will be appointed president of the private equity group in addition to his overall business development activities for the manager, and Bahir Manios will be appointed chief financial officer.

A letter to shareholders said: "Our operating businesses will continue to be led by the current chief executives. Each of these businesses is independently focused on its area of operation with some resources pooled for fundraising, capital markets, and corporate functions."

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

The asset manager will also hold Brookfield's 64% share of Oaktree Capital Management, which will continue to be run by its co-chairs Howard Marks and Bruce Karsh.

"The principal goal of the manager will be to earn strong returns for clients without exposure to undue risks while providing the highest quality service and continuously innovating our investment process and products. If we achieve this goal, we should continue to be one of the global leaders in alternatives investing for institutional, sovereign, and high net worth clients globally," it added.

Brookfield further reported US$111 billion of cash and capital available for investment.

It said the "record" capital is off the back of generating US$1.5 billion of net income, US$1.2 billion of cash flow, US$56 billion of capital inflows and US$21 billion of asset sales - making US$20 billion of new investments.

"With many of our infrastructure, renewables and real estate assets positioned to benefit from inflation, our revenue streams and cash margins are widening as the compounding effect of inflation takes hold. Some of these assets adjust quarterly and others do so over the longer term, but this environment is enhancing our cash flows and increasing the replacement cost of assets we own," Brookfield said.

It concluded its insurance arm, Brookfield Reinsurance currently has over US$7 billion of equity capital and approximately US$40 billion of assets.

Read more: Brookfield Asset ManagementMark CarneyAnuj RanjanBahir ManiosBrookfield ReinsuranceBruce FlattBruce KarshConnor TeskeyHoward MarksOaktree Capital Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Brookfield, Infratil sell mobile towers
Global pension fund snaps up telco stake
Brookfield raises record amount for ESG fund
Brookfield pursues asset management spin-off
La Trobe takeover confirmed
Brookfield mulls spinning off AM business
Melbourne firm wins $1.1bn in mandates
US senators in alleged COVID-19 insider trading
Remediation bill tops $10b: ASIC
Chief economist update: BOE flips tightening bias to easing

Editor's Choice

HESTA, ISPT ink first direct healthcare property deal

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:24PM
HESTA and Industry Super Property Trust have invested $140 million to develop a medical office building in Melbourne, their first direct property acquisition in the healthcare and life sciences sector.

Wellington Management hires from GAM Investments

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:28PM
The US$1 trillion asset manager has recruited GAM Investments' senior manager of institutional business.

BlackRock launches Bitcoin trust

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:36PM
Following its recent partnership with Coinbase, BlackRock has doubled down on crypto with the launch of a new Bitcoin private trust for institutional investors.

China records historic trade surplus

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:46PM
China has posted a record high trade surplus after another month of strong exports; however, headline inflation continued its upward trend.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you think greenwashing is a serious issue in the Australian funds management sector?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Keith Cullen

FOUNDER
WT FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
WT Financial Group managing director Keith Cullen has established multiple companies, overseen nine acquisitions and had his fair share of ASX dealings. Through all of it, he maintains a simple mantra - business is just business. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.