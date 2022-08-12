Brookfield names leadership for asset management business

Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney will become chair of Brookfield Asset Management when it lists separately in November.

Carney will take on the role in addition to his other responsibilities as head of transition investing. He is currently vice-chair of the asset management division.

The new entity will manage US$750 billion of assets. It will look to employ most of the 2200 investment and support-focused personnel currently working on these activities at Brookfield.

Current chief executive Bruce Flatt will continue in the same role and Connor Teskey will be appointed to president, in addition to his activities as chief executive of renewables and transition group

Anuj Ranjan will be appointed president of the private equity group in addition to his overall business development activities for the manager, and Bahir Manios will be appointed chief financial officer.

A letter to shareholders said: "Our operating businesses will continue to be led by the current chief executives. Each of these businesses is independently focused on its area of operation with some resources pooled for fundraising, capital markets, and corporate functions."

The asset manager will also hold Brookfield's 64% share of Oaktree Capital Management, which will continue to be run by its co-chairs Howard Marks and Bruce Karsh.

"The principal goal of the manager will be to earn strong returns for clients without exposure to undue risks while providing the highest quality service and continuously innovating our investment process and products. If we achieve this goal, we should continue to be one of the global leaders in alternatives investing for institutional, sovereign, and high net worth clients globally," it added.

Brookfield further reported US$111 billion of cash and capital available for investment.

It said the "record" capital is off the back of generating US$1.5 billion of net income, US$1.2 billion of cash flow, US$56 billion of capital inflows and US$21 billion of asset sales - making US$20 billion of new investments.

"With many of our infrastructure, renewables and real estate assets positioned to benefit from inflation, our revenue streams and cash margins are widening as the compounding effect of inflation takes hold. Some of these assets adjust quarterly and others do so over the longer term, but this environment is enhancing our cash flows and increasing the replacement cost of assets we own," Brookfield said.

It concluded its insurance arm, Brookfield Reinsurance currently has over US$7 billion of equity capital and approximately US$40 billion of assets.