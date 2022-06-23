Newspaper icon
Bravura to welcome new chief executive

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 23 JUN 2022   12:16PM

A former director of corporate superannuation at AMP will take over as chief executive and managing director of Bravura Solutions.

After 15 years with the company, Nick Parsons will step down as chief executive.

On his decision, he said: "During my tenure, Bravura has grown into a highly regarded and deeply trusted partner in the financial services industry."

"I am immensely proud of what our company has become... and have no doubt that it has a very bright future."

Parsons will be replaced by Libby Roy, effective August 22.

Roy is currently a non-executive director on the Bravura board and serves as managing director of Optus Business. Prior to joining Optus, she was managing director, Australia and New Zealand at PayPal.

Roy has over 25 years' experience and has previously served as general manager, financial planning at ipac and director, corporate super at AMP. She also held a range of senior regional roles for American Express over the course of about a decade.

"Given her executive background, industry knowledge and experience at board level with Bravura, I have every confidence that Libby will champion the needs of clients, employees and shareholders into the future," Bravura chair Neil Broekhuizen said.

Commenting on her new role, Roy said: "I am looking forward to using my experience to harness the tremendous opportunities Bravura has in its existing markets and globally. Bravura has been experiencing a transition in its markets and has been developing its offering accordingly."

"I am very excited to have been given the opportunity to capitalise on this."

Roy must complete a notice period at Optus, during which time fellow non-executive director and former Skandia chief executive Peter Mann will serve as interim chief executive. He will also become the non-executive chair of Bravura EMEA to drive the company's growth in the region.

Read more: Bravura SolutionsLibby RoyNick ParsonsNeil BroekhuizenPeter Mann
