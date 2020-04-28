NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
READ NOW
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Investment
Sponsored by
BNY Mellon IM boutique heads for ASX mFunds
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 28 APR 2020   12:26PM

Insight Investment is listing a multi-asset fund on the ASX's mFunds marketplace, in a first for BNY Mellon's boutique partners.

The Insight Diversified Inflation Plus Fund invests across equities, bonds, real assets and total return strategies, targeting long-term returns of 5% p.a. above inflation over a rolling five-year period.

It has a recommended rating from both Zenith and Lonsec and so far has been available to non-institutional clients through BT, Macquarie, OneVue, Netwealth and HUB24 platforms.

The company said the mFund addition is an important step in Insight Australia's goal of providing access to the fund via all major investment platforms.

"The key step we took when designing this strategy for clients 15 years ago was replacing benchmarks with a risk budget. This was a transformational step which has allowed us to deliver what we see as consistent performance at materially lower risk levels relative to competitors offering more traditional strategic asset allocation-driven processes," Insight investment director of Australia and New Zealand Bruce Murphy said.

"Importantly, we understood that many retirees are faced with the prospect of drawing down on their capital at the wrong time; our approach aims to manage investors' sequencing risk while providing growth asset exposures and upside potential."

Insight manages $1.2 trillion globally. Its Australian business manages about $30 billion, including $250 million in the multi-asset fund that is heading for an mFund listing and $2.4 billion for institutional investors in mandates in the same strategy.

mFunds is the ASX's marketplace for unlisted managed funds, allowing investors and advisers to buy and sell units in managed fund via a broker on the mFund settlement service. It was launched in 2014.

ASX's mFunds last September finally cracked $1 billion, with PIMCO's funds emerging as the most popular.

At end of March, mFunds had 233 products (which is higher than ETFs, LICs and LITs, A-REITs and listed infrastructure funds) but $1.03 billion in funds under management (lowest of all listed fund categories on ASX, by a wide margin).

"We are delighted to attract Insight Investment, an internationally recognised fund manager, to our growing mFund platform. Australian investors are increasingly looking to diversify their portfolios and can easily do so by accessing different asset classes and investment expertise via our transparent platform," ASX general manager, investment products Andrew Campion said.

BNY Mellon Investment Management offers strategies from eight investment firms in Australia, including Insight, Newton, Alcentra, Walter Scott (which is distributed by Macquarie) and Mellon.

A spokesperson said plans for mFunds for other firms are "to be determined".

Read more: mFundsInsight InvestmentAndrew CampionBNY Mellon IM
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Global manager wins Zurich mandate
Instos chasing EM debt for value
Global manager to merge key investment firms
BNY Mellon subsidiary makes local and global hires
Insight fund recommended
BNY Mellon secures former PM Capital head
OneVue partners with investment manager
UBS releases mFund basket
Legg Mason receives first mFund inflow
ASX mFunds FUM already ahead of ETFs
Editor's Choice
Former CFS executive joins platform
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former head of Wrap at Colonial First State has joined an ASX-listed platform provider.
Bitcoin bonanza amid COVID-19 crisis
ALLY SELBY
The investment world's underdog has seen a surge in interest since it hit rock bottom in March, outperforming the US market indices by a mile.
Property giant kicks off capital raise
ALLY SELBY
A $38.9 billion ASX-listed real estate portfolio manager is set to bolster its balance sheet with a multi-million dollar institutional placement, as it moves to better withstand the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A case for flexible asset allocation: First Sentier
ALLY SELBY
Investment managers with fixed multi-asset allocations may have been better served by a flexible approach during the COVID-19 crisis.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Fl41FAIZ