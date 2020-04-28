BNY Mellon IM boutique heads for ASX mFunds

Insight Investment is listing a multi-asset fund on the ASX's mFunds marketplace, in a first for BNY Mellon's boutique partners.

The Insight Diversified Inflation Plus Fund invests across equities, bonds, real assets and total return strategies, targeting long-term returns of 5% p.a. above inflation over a rolling five-year period.

It has a recommended rating from both Zenith and Lonsec and so far has been available to non-institutional clients through BT, Macquarie, OneVue, Netwealth and HUB24 platforms.

The company said the mFund addition is an important step in Insight Australia's goal of providing access to the fund via all major investment platforms.

"The key step we took when designing this strategy for clients 15 years ago was replacing benchmarks with a risk budget. This was a transformational step which has allowed us to deliver what we see as consistent performance at materially lower risk levels relative to competitors offering more traditional strategic asset allocation-driven processes," Insight investment director of Australia and New Zealand Bruce Murphy said.

"Importantly, we understood that many retirees are faced with the prospect of drawing down on their capital at the wrong time; our approach aims to manage investors' sequencing risk while providing growth asset exposures and upside potential."

Insight manages $1.2 trillion globally. Its Australian business manages about $30 billion, including $250 million in the multi-asset fund that is heading for an mFund listing and $2.4 billion for institutional investors in mandates in the same strategy.

mFunds is the ASX's marketplace for unlisted managed funds, allowing investors and advisers to buy and sell units in managed fund via a broker on the mFund settlement service. It was launched in 2014.

ASX's mFunds last September finally cracked $1 billion, with PIMCO's funds emerging as the most popular.

At end of March, mFunds had 233 products (which is higher than ETFs, LICs and LITs, A-REITs and listed infrastructure funds) but $1.03 billion in funds under management (lowest of all listed fund categories on ASX, by a wide margin).

"We are delighted to attract Insight Investment, an internationally recognised fund manager, to our growing mFund platform. Australian investors are increasingly looking to diversify their portfolios and can easily do so by accessing different asset classes and investment expertise via our transparent platform," ASX general manager, investment products Andrew Campion said.

BNY Mellon Investment Management offers strategies from eight investment firms in Australia, including Insight, Newton, Alcentra, Walter Scott (which is distributed by Macquarie) and Mellon.

A spokesperson said plans for mFunds for other firms are "to be determined".