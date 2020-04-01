BGH Capital, Canadian pension fund shelve NZ acquisition

Melbourne private equity firm BGH Capital and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan have shelved the proposed acquisition of an Australia New Zealand dental practice chain as COVID-19 shutdowns impact the latter's operations.

Abano Healthcare Group, which is listed on the New Zealand stock exchange, in November agreed to BGH and the Canadian pension fund acquiring all of its shares for $5.70 a share.

The transaction was approved by the courts and shareholders, with the last trading day set for early April.

However, on Monday Abano told shareholders that the transaction was off with as a "material adverse change" had occured in the business since COVID-19.

Abano's Australian dental practices were temporarily closed on Monday while the New Zealand practices have been closed since March 24. Majority of its staff in the two countries have or will be stood down but some practices may operate to offer emergency services.

The two parties terminated their scheme implementation agreement, with no breaking fees.

Abano's board now intends to engage with BGH and the Canadian pension fund to see if they can agree on an alternative potential transaction.

"The Abano board and management team will continue to assess alternative options for the company, with a view to maximising shareholder value. This includes an intention to engage with Bidco [Adams NZ Bidco Limited, the partnership between BGH and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan for the acquisition], which has indicated that it is willing to explore whether there is an alternative potential transaction," the company said in a statement.

"To date, there have been no discussions as to the price and terms of such a transaction and there is no assurance that a transaction will proceed. The Board will update shareholders when it has further clarity."

Abano reported half year (to November end) financials as gross revenue of $175.8 million, EBITDA of $23.9 million and NPAT of $0.1 million from an underlying NPAT of $5.5 million.

BGH Capital is headquartered in Melbourne and was founded in 2017 by former Macquarie Capital ANZ head Robin Bishop and TPG's Ben Gray and Simon Harle.

