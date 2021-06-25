Better Advice regulations hit parliament

Financial advice regulatory reforms that include establishing one disciplinary body and giving ASIC greater powers over the industry are closer to becoming law.

The minister for superannuation, financial services and the digital economy Jane Hume introduced The Financial Sector Reform (Hayne Royal Commission Response - Better Advice) Bill 2021 in parliament on June 24.

Otherwise known as the Better Advice Bill, the proposed legislation will see the remit of the Financial Services and Credit Panel (FSCP) within ASIC expand to regulating advisers, operating as a single disciplinary body to govern serious misconduct.

The panel comprises a minimum of two industry participants, who ASIC must select from a list of eligible persons appointed by Hume. The panel will be chaired by an ASIC staff member.

Some examples of actions the FSCP can take against advisers include warnings or reprimands; directions to undertake training, supervision, counselling or reporting; and the suspension or cancellation of registrations. It can issue an infringement notice or recommend that ASIC apply to the court for a civil penalty.

The current regulations are limited to banning advisers. The new law will create additional penalties and sanctions for advisers who have breached their obligations under the Corporations Act.

A two-stage registration system will take effect next year. Stage one, which takes effect after 1 January 2022, will see advisers apply to ASIC so they are recorded in the Financial Advisers Register.

Stage two coincides with the Australian Taxation Office's newly proposed Australian Business Registry Service, which requires individuals to register themselves.

Tax (financial) advisers will soon no longer be regulated by the Tax Practitioners Board. They will be governed under the Corporations Act 2001.

"To provide tax (financial) advice services, a person must either be a registered tax agent, or be a financial adviser who has met the additional education and training standard to provide tax (financial) advice services under the Corporations Act," the explanatory memorandum reads.

The new law also covers the recently announced Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) exam re-take for advisers who have failed. Hume is extending the cut-off date to 30 September 2022 for advisers who have attempted the exam twice and failed prior to 1 January 2022.

Finally, the new bill winds up FASEA on 1 January 2022, transferring its powers to ASIC. ASIC will be responsible for administering the adviser exam.

The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) chief executive Dante De Gori said the FSCP is an important reform for the profession.

"Creating a model that requires financial planners to individually register annually with the disciplinary body from 2023 is an important part of the journey to individual professional accountability," he said.

The FPA supports the new registration regime, which will fall under the personal responsibility of each adviser.

"The current model, which will come into effect from 1 January 2022, makes the registration of a financial planner the responsibility of their AFSL in year one until the financial adviser register is transferred from ASIC to the ATO in 2023," he said.

"While the AFSL registering the financial planner in year one is effectively a duplication of the existing authorisation process, this is just a short-term solution on the professionalism journey of financial planning and a strong step in the right direction."

However, the FPA wants improvements in the tax (financial) advice proposals.

Under the bill, the TPB still has the responsibility for the Corporate Authorised Representative (CARs) and AFSL registrations, meaning compliance with TPB regulations is still required.

"The current drafting does not meet the government's intention of creating a single set of professional standards for financial planners and a single regulatory regime," De Gori said.

"The FPA will continue to advocate for reform that reduces duplication and the rising costs facing financial planners."