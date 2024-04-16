Bell Asset Management announces new chief executive

Bell Asset Management (BAM) has announced its new chief executive after commencing the search back in January.

Michael Lovett will join BAM as chief executive, effective April 15.

He was most recently head of superannuation at Vanguard, where he spearheaded the establishment of the offering in Australia. He departed Vanguard in February 2023.

Prior to that, he spent three and a half years in the US leading Vanguard's Registered Investment Business (RIA). He was head of distribution in Australia for Vanguard prior to his stint in the US.

Before his time at Vanguard, Lovett led the creation of Challenger Boutique Partnerships (now Fidante), growing the business from concept to 12 boutiques and $18 billion in assets under management.

He also had a successful tenure at HSBC Asset Management, where amongst other things, he led sales teams across all segments in Australia.

"We are excited to welcome Michael to BAM as our new chief executive. His extensive background in funds management and leadership positions will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in Australia and international markets," BAM chair Christine Feldmanis said.

Lovett said he was "thrilled" to be joining BAM at a pivotal time in their business.

"The team has done an exceptional job building the business to this point, and now we have a wonderful chance to take things to new heights," Lovett said.

BAM managed $5.55 billion, as at 31 March 2024.