Aware Super establishes dedicated real estate arm, names chief executive

Aware Super has named Michelle McNally as the founding chief executive officer of its new property platform, Aware Real Estate.

Aware Super established Aware Real Estate to oversee its directly owned Australian build to rent industrial and office property portfolio. The move to found Aware Real Estate is part of a broader suite of investment measures the fund is pursuing to achieve greater efficiencies and returns.

"Aware Real Estate already has a $1.5 billion property portfolio of high-quality industrial, office and residential assets across Australia. These include build to rent developments - including essential worker affordable housing and industrial investments," an Aware Super statement said.

McNally joins from ISPT, where she worked as the general manager of investor solutions, market strategy and engagement. In this role McNally focused on the relationships with ISPT investors and delivered market focused solutions. She oversaw $20 billion in funds under management.

McNally brings 25 years of property investment experience to Aware Super; her other previous roles include general manager of property for Australia Post and senior positions at Jones Lang LaSalle.

Aware Super's deputy chief investment officer and head of real assets Damien Webb said McNally is an ideal leader for Aware Real Estate.

"In an exceptional field, Michelle was the standout candidate for this role." We set our sights on finding an accomplished, energetic and visionary leader, and someone with deep, contemporary experience in the Australian property market," Webb said.

"In Michelle, we've found just that. We're very excited to have secured her for this position. Michelle's values will resonate deeply with Aware Super members, who rely on us as their super fund to do well for them at the same time as doing good in the communities where they work, live and retire."

McNally spoke warmly about joining the property platform, saying: "It's wonderful to have come on board right at the outset to put the foundations in place for Aware Real Estate to deliver the strong investment returns that Aware Super is renowned for."

"Aware Super already has a strong track record of innovation and excellence in property investment, and it's incredibly energising to have a hands-on leadership role as we prepare to launch a new chapter that builds on that impressive record."

Aware Real Estate is being set up in partnership with Altis Property Partners.