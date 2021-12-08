Avanteos faces criminal charges over deceased super members

superannuation members.

Avanteos pleaded guilty to 18 criminal charges relating to failures to update defective disclosure statements and continuing to charge fees to deceased super fund members.

At the time of the offending, Avanteos was a subsidiary of the Commonwealth Bank.

In early 2016, Avanteos received legal advice that it did not have authority to deduct fees from super members after their death. Despite this, Avanteos continued deducting these fees until May 2018.

During this period, disclosure statements for 18 super products issued by Avanteos were defective, as they failed to tell super fund members, they would be charged adviser service fees after their death.

As a result, 499 deceased members with funds in these products were charged almost $700,000 in fees by Avanteos when it was not entitled to do so. Avanteos has remediated all affected customers.

Avanteos's conduct was the subject of evidence given at the Royal Commission in the context of fee for no service conduct in the financial sector.

The maximum penalty for each offence, which occurred between 2016 and 2018, is $180,000.

This matter was investigated and referred for prosecution by ASIC, the matter is next listed for sentencing on 1 June 2022.