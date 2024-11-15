AustralianSuper well placed to achieve mega-scale ambitions: Morningstar

AustralianSuper has the right strategic recipe and leadership to continue delivering for members, but there are some areas to keep an eye on, Morningstar says.

Releasing its review of the nation's largest superannuation fund, Morningstar said the fund's clear strategic planning, impressive senior hires and history of solid execution have it well placed to capture the benefits of scale and continue delivering for members.

However, it said there are some watchpoints it is keeping an eye on, namely in individual teams and capabilities.

Following a period of rapid growth and impressive hires in support of its internalisation program, such as head of equities Mark Hargreaves, Morningstar said employee retention is now a watchpoint given some key departures in recent years and the fact it takes several years for new hires to make their mark.

Still, it said: "Overall, stability is present via the credentialed leadership team and asset-class heads. Alignment with members is credible: Performance pay for senior investment staff is largely tied to the balanced fund, and investment staff superannuation defaults into the AustralianSuper fund."

It added that the evolution of the investments function has resulted in increased accountability within each team, but noted capacity constraints in Australian equities, an underperforming unlisted property book, and a large write-down in the fund's internal private equity capability.

"This fund's sizable footprint has necessitated the build-out of offshore capabilities to provide headroom for scaling up assets in the years ahead in listed equities, private equity, real assets, and other opportunities. Liquidity and capacity concerns overall are alleviated through sound practices in liquidity management, valuations governance, and regular stress-testing," it said.

And while the fund's growth ambitions are well underway, Morningstar said regulatory issues and member servicing are hurdles the fund still needs to overcome, applying a Parent Pillar rating of 'Average.'

"Despite the positive characteristics that set the fund apart, recent litigation from ASIC limits our Parent Pillar rating. We do note the changes in architecture to improve member experiences going forward," the research house said.

That said, overall Morningstar said AustralianSuper has what it takes to achieve its ambitions while delivering for members.

"Overall, while there are watchpoints, we think that the fund has the right strategic recipe, credible leadership, and a solid track record at execution to continue delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns for its members," it said.