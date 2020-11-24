AustralianSuper hires for investment team

The $188 billion superannuation fund has appointed a new deputy head of equities, and three investment directors for its London team.

Former VFMC chief investment officer Justin Pascoe, who joined AustralianSuper mid-2019 as a senior portfolio manager, has been promoted to funds deputy head of equities.

He is now adding the responsibility for day-to-day leadership of the team in Australia.

Pascoe's appointment comes as AustralianSuper head of equities Innes McKeand relocates to London office. McKeand is the second investment team leadership appointment for the UK office and joins head of investments, international Damian Moloney.

The fund has hired externally for three investment directors for London office.

Paul Clark has joined as senior investment director, property with responsibilities for investing in the asset class in UK and Europe.

"Mr Clark was formally chief investment officer at The Crown Estate. During his tenure at The Crown Estate, Mr Clark was responsible for leading the team that concluded a number of major partnerships including with NBIM on Regent Street and Oxford Properties at St James's Market, completed the largest development pipeline in the organisation's history and facilitated the significant expansion of the UK's offshore wind generating capacity," the fund said.

Philipe Lenoble has joined as senior investment director, infrastructure. He was formerly managing director of Goldman Sachs' Infrastructure Investment Group and senior managing director with the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec's Infrastructure Group.

Lastly, Mikael Limpalaer has been appointed investment director, focused on real estate and infrastructure debt.

He was a director, real estate lending at Aeriance. Prior to this he held senior positions at Morgan Stanley, Barclays Capital and Societe Generale.

Last week, AustralianSuper promised to go net-zero in carbon emissions by 2050 to mitigate against the risk of climate change on its portfolio's long-term performance.

Activist group MarketForces highlighted flaws in the commitment. AustralianSuper declines to comment on: its short-term decarbonisation targets, plans to exit oil and gas, and if coal and mining investments are excluded completely.