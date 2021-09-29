Australian Unity Property hires from AMP Capital

Australian Unity's property business has appointed a former AMP Capital senior institutional business development executive as general manager - equity origination.

Melissa Hillebrand spent the last eight years at AMP Capital both in London and Melbourne in business development roles.

She was previously a business development executive for hedge fund sales at Aurum in London and an investment director at the Australian High Commission.

Hillebrand spent 13 years at Macquarie Bank across capital raising and client facing roles and within structured finance, capital equipment leasing, research and development/ technology investment banking.

In her new role, Hillebrand will be responsible for the equity and growth agendas of Australian Unity's portfolio of mortgages, commercial property, healthcare and social infrastructure.

She said she was attracted to Australian Unity's breadth of the property capabilities including healthcare and social infrastructure

Australian Unity's executive general manager - property Mark Pratt said: "Melissa is a highly experienced institutional business development leader, having held local and global positions for financial institutions and the Australian High Commission in London, and it is exciting to have attracted someone of her calibre to the team."

"Her strong record of building excellent cross functional relationships will be fundamental in sourcing capital and identifying appropriate equity opportunities to advance our strategic growth ambitions."

Earlier in the year, Australian Unity announced it was purchasing Greengate Partnerships, a provider of boutique retirement villages with operations in Queensland and New South Wales for $65 million.