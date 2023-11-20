Australian Retirement Trust adds $12.3bn via CBA Group Super transfer

Members of Commonwealth Bank Group Super (CBA Group Super) have officially transitioned to Australian Retirement Trust (ART), marking the latter's largest corporate merger.

The two funds have completed the successor fund transfer, initially agreed to in February this year. They signed a non-binding heads of agreement on June 27, before finally agreeing in full in with the signing of a successor fund transfer deed on October 20.

In total, it will add 63,700 to ART's existing 2.3 million members, bringing $12.3 billion in retirement savings with them. This bumps ART's total funds under management to about $272 billion.

As previously flagged, the merger is taking part in two tranches. The first, involving members and other beneficiaries with entitlements in Retirement Access and Accumulate Plus and those with defined benefit (other than lifetime pension) entitlements, has been completed. The second tranche is the transfer of the fund's 3700 lifetime pension members, representing about $2 billion, and is expected to occur at some point in the first half of 2024.

It is the second major corporate super fund merger ART has completed this year, with the first being that of Woolworths and Endeavour Group's offerings in August.

"At Australian Retirement Trust, our vision is to be Australia's most chosen and trusted retirement partner, and our recent mergers signal the confidence from corporate Australia in what we offer," ART's chief commercial officer Dave Woodall said.

"We have a very experienced in-house transition team with specialist skills and experience in managing complex defined benefit plans as one of the largest defined benefit providers in the Australian superannuation industry."

He added that CBA Group Super will benefit from ART's global investment capability, financial advice services and member support functions, including digital tools and education seminars.

"We're very proud that major Australian employers trust us to manage the retirement outcomes of their employees today and into the future," he added.

ART is still working through the transfer of AvSuper, which it agreed to in February this year, and Alcoa of Australia Retirement Plan, committed to in March. That same month it confirmed it was undertaking a successor fund transfer with Oracle Superannuation Plan.