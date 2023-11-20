Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Australian Retirement Trust adds $12.3bn via CBA Group Super transfer

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 20 NOV 2023   12:18PM

Members of Commonwealth Bank Group Super (CBA Group Super) have officially transitioned to Australian Retirement Trust (ART), marking the latter's largest corporate merger.

The two funds have completed the successor fund transfer, initially agreed to in February this year. They signed a non-binding heads of agreement on June 27, before finally agreeing in full in with the signing of a successor fund transfer deed on October 20.

In total, it will add 63,700 to ART's existing 2.3 million members, bringing $12.3 billion in retirement savings with them. This bumps ART's total funds under management to about $272 billion.

As previously flagged, the merger is taking part in two tranches. The first, involving members and other beneficiaries with entitlements in Retirement Access and Accumulate Plus and those with defined benefit (other than lifetime pension) entitlements, has been completed. The second tranche is the transfer of the fund's 3700 lifetime pension members, representing about $2 billion, and is expected to occur at some point in the first half of 2024.

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

It is the second major corporate super fund merger ART has completed this year, with the first being that of Woolworths and Endeavour Group's offerings in August.

"At Australian Retirement Trust, our vision is to be Australia's most chosen and trusted retirement partner, and our recent mergers signal the confidence from corporate Australia in what we offer," ART's chief commercial officer Dave Woodall said.

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

"We have a very experienced in-house transition team with specialist skills and experience in managing complex defined benefit plans as one of the largest defined benefit providers in the Australian superannuation industry."

He added that CBA Group Super will benefit from ART's global investment capability, financial advice services and member support functions, including digital tools and education seminars.

"We're very proud that major Australian employers trust us to manage the retirement outcomes of their employees today and into the future," he added.

ART is still working through the transfer of AvSuper, which it agreed to in February this year, and Alcoa of Australia Retirement Plan, committed to in March. That same month it confirmed it was undertaking a successor fund transfer with Oracle Superannuation Plan.

Read more: ARTAustralian Retirement TrustCBACBA Group SuperCommonwealth Bank Group SuperDave Woodallsuper fund merger
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Allianz Retire+ heavyweight jumps ship
Morningstar executive lands at ART
Willis Towers Watson sheds more corporate super plans
Future Fund hires from ART
Payday super a seismic change for the industry: ART
Adviser cops 10-year sentence
Super funds offer merger update
ART outlines road to net zero 2050
Morningstar manager selection services lead exits
Skynet adviser stole $10.2m: Court

Editor's Choice

TelstraSuper looks to Rest for portfolio manager

ELIZABETH FRY
TelstraSuper has recruited a new portfolio manager to cover the infrastructure sector.

Product modernisation will strengthen retirement outcomes: FSC

CHLOE WALKER
New research commissioned by the Financial Services Council (FSC) highlights the case for a mechanism to support broader "modernisation" of superannuation and managed investment schemes.

ASX awards settlement, clearing mandate

KARREN VERGARA
The ASX awarded a mandate to a global technology firm that will deliver a product-based clearing and settlement solution so it can proceed with the next phase of the CHESS replacement.

Bell Financial Group welcomes group head of sales

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Bell Financial Group (Bell FG) appointed Craig Saunders to the newly created group head of sales role, effective immediately.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
28-30

ASFA Conference 2023 

DEC
6

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Which asset class do you think has the most impact in helping limit the effects of climate change?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Edwina Maloney

GROUP EXECUTIVE, PLATFORMS
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
AMP group executive, platforms Edwina Maloney is confident AMP holds the key to seeing more Australians benefit from financial advice. Having always thrived in team-based roles, she now leads the charge towards that very goal. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.