Australian Ethical FUM approaches $14bn

Australian Ethical has revealed its results for the financial year to June 30, with funds under management (FUM) soaring to nearly $14 billion.

FUM surged by 34%, or $3.5 billion, to $13.94 billion in FY25, which was a result of positive net flows, the acquisition of Altius Asset Management and strong investment performance over the period, Australian Ethical said.

Meanwhile, statutory net profit after tax (NPAT) was $19.9 million, up 68% on FY24, while underlying profit after tax (UPAT) grew 29% to $23.8 million. Revenue was $119.4 million, a 19% increase from the previous corresponding period.

Operating expenses increased to $84.5 million, a 14% rise, primarily due to higher employment expenses (16% increase) resulting from the onboarding of acquired businesses and a 20% rise in fund-related expenses.

However, the underlying cost-to-income ratio improved from 73.7% in FY24 to 71.4%.

Additionally, the organisation declared a fully franked final dividend of 9 cents per share for the year ended 30 June 2025, bringing the full-year dividend to 14 cents, an increase of 56%.

It also represents an underlying earnings per share (EPS) of 20.90 cents, up from 16.44 cents in FY24.

Australian Ethical managing director John McMurdo said he is proud of the growth the business has achieved over the past five years.

"I'm particularly pleased that the investment performance over the period has delivered positively for our members in the multi asset superannuation options and for investors across a range of our funds," McMurdo said.

"Momentum across our business over the last five years means we have grown more than threefold, from $4.05 billion FUM at 30 June 2020 to nearly $14 billion today, with underlying EPS growing at a 20% compound average growth rate over this period.

"Our continued FUM growth has underpinned a 19% increase in revenue, 29% increase in underlying profit after tax, and delivered a record $2.8 million donation to the Australian Ethical Foundation"

The organisation anticipates further profit uplift moving forward, including organic FUM, as well as investment performance across private markets and fixed income, and further potential in international equities.

"We anticipate that the completion of our new superannuation and investment management operating platforms will unlock further growth across both business lines as we strengthen our member and investor experience and enhance our market position," McMurdo continued.

"We are confident that we can continue to grow both organically and periodically inorganically and also deliver further operating leverage improvements over time.

"Whilst we expect the market and economic volatility experienced in FY25 to continue, we are very well-positioned with our high-quality capability, long-term investment performance, strong balance sheet, enhanced business platform, brand trust, channel breadth and our deep ethical pedigree. We believe that the medium-term market opportunity remains compelling for Australian Ethical."

Separately, Kate Greenhill has announced her retirement from the boards of Australian Ethical Investment, Australian Ethical Superannuation, and the Australian Ethical Foundation, after more than a decade of service.

She will retire by October 31.

Australian Ethical chair Steve Gibbs thanked Greenhill for her service.

"The board is sincerely grateful for Kate's contribution. She has brought substantial expertise to our governance and financial oversight given her extensive prior professional services experience and been an important part of overseeing a significant scaling of the Australian Ethical business over the last 12 years," Gibbs said.

Greenhill said: "It has been a career highlight and privilege to help steer Australian Ethical for the last 12 years.

"The organisation has gone from strength to strength, becoming a proof point that enterprises with purpose can do good, do well, and achieve exponential scale along the way. Australian Ethical has become a beacon for responsible investment and offers a global use case for commercial success that is valuable for people and planet".