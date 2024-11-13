Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Australian economy 'fundamentally sound': CBA

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 NOV 2024   12:13PM

Commonwealth Bank (CBA) chief executive Matt Comyn painted a positive picture for the Australian economy, despite ongoing cost-of-living pressures.

Comyn said high interest rates are doing the job of bringing inflation under control, but the pace of that reduction has slowed.

"Inflation is moderating but at a slowing pace and global geopolitical tensions are creating uncertainty," Comyn said.

"Growth in the Australian economy remains slow as higher rates continue to weigh on consumer demand and bring inflation back to the target range."

While underlining the current challenges, Comyn struck an optimistic tone about the overall economic outlook, saying the "Australian economy remains fundamentally sound".

His comments came as CBA announced an unaudited cash net profit after tax of around $2.5 billion for the first quarter of the 2025 financial year, covering the period between 1 July 2024 to 30 September 2024. That was flat on the corresponding period a year ago.

CBA increased home loans by $8.6 billion over the period with a focus on retaining existing customers and an improvement in acquiring new customers in a highly competitive market. Household deposits grew $14.9 billion in the quarter, in line with the market.

While cost of living pressures remain challenging, consumer arrears - based on a 90-plus day arrears rate for home loans, personal loans, and credit card levels - were favourably impacted by seasonal trends over the quarter.

CBA said arrears were also helped by higher average tax refunds to customers and changes to income tax rates and thresholds.

Troublesome and impaired assets were marginally higher at $8.8 billion, around $100 million up on the end of June 2024, representing 0.63% of total committed exposures.

This comes as CBA also released its Household Spending Insights (HSI) Index which showed an increase of 0.8% to 152.5 in October.

The strength in spending on household goods was driven by spending at online marketplaces, hardware stores and discount department stores. Ten of the 12 spending categories rose in October, with only education (-1.3%) and utilities (-3.4%) falling, the latter due to government rebates on energy bills.

"Spending rose marginally in October as income tax cuts, lower petrol prices and energy rebates freed some consumers up to spend on discretionary items. It's important to note however that this increase in discretionary spending only partially offset the fall seen in September as the October boost was driven by a number of one-off major events," CBA chief economist Stephen Halmarick said.

Halmarick said household spending was unlikely to meaningfully move higher until there is an interest rate cut.

"Higher disposable income from the July income tax cuts, combined with lower petrol prices and lower utility bills may have helped strengthen spending in recent months, however the increase is likely softer than would have been expected by the RBA," he said.

"We don't anticipate seeing a substantial increase in consumer spending until the RBA commences an interest rate easing cycle, which we now expect in February 2025."

Read more: CBAMatt ComynCommonwealth BankHousehold Spending Insights IndexStephen Halmarick
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

LGT Crestone takes over remainder of Commonwealth Bank's advice business
Interest rates to remain on hold for some time
Fed cuts rates as Powell is questioned on Trump win
Wages grow 3.5% for the year
Liberal MP calls for SoA replacement
US election to add to inflation woes: Experts
Commonwealth Bank finally relents on interest rate call
CommSec names new chief economist
CBA's conviction on December rate cut has 'dipped'
Household spending drops in September: CBA

Editor's Choice

Size of super industry on ASIC's radar

ELIZA BAVIN
Speaking at the ASIC Annual Forum, commissioner Simone Constant reinforced that while historically super has posed little risk to financial stability, as the sector grows so too do the risks.

Cbus appoints head of advice

ELIZABETH FRY
Cbus has recruited a former CareSuper executive as head of advice.

AustralianSuper well placed to achieve mega-scale ambitions: Morningstar

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper has the right strategic recipe and leadership to continue delivering for members, but there are some areas to keep an eye on, Morningstar says.

Chief member officer departs Rest

ELIZABETH FRY
After a near decade-long career with Rest, Deborah Potts will step down from her role as chief member officer and finish up with the fund in mid-December.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
18

Unlocking investment opportunities in Australia's commercial real estate debt market 

DEC
10

Webinar - 2024: The year in wealth management 

FEB
18

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
11

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Peter Worn

Peter Worn

JOINT MANAGING DIRECTOR
FINURA
As the co-founder and joint managing director of Finura Group, Peter Worn has built a stellar resume educationally and professionally. But it was overcoming a personal struggle that he's most proud of. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach