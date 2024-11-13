Australian economy 'fundamentally sound': CBA

Commonwealth Bank (CBA) chief executive Matt Comyn painted a positive picture for the Australian economy, despite ongoing cost-of-living pressures.

Comyn said high interest rates are doing the job of bringing inflation under control, but the pace of that reduction has slowed.

"Inflation is moderating but at a slowing pace and global geopolitical tensions are creating uncertainty," Comyn said.

"Growth in the Australian economy remains slow as higher rates continue to weigh on consumer demand and bring inflation back to the target range."

While underlining the current challenges, Comyn struck an optimistic tone about the overall economic outlook, saying the "Australian economy remains fundamentally sound".

His comments came as CBA announced an unaudited cash net profit after tax of around $2.5 billion for the first quarter of the 2025 financial year, covering the period between 1 July 2024 to 30 September 2024. That was flat on the corresponding period a year ago.

CBA increased home loans by $8.6 billion over the period with a focus on retaining existing customers and an improvement in acquiring new customers in a highly competitive market. Household deposits grew $14.9 billion in the quarter, in line with the market.

While cost of living pressures remain challenging, consumer arrears - based on a 90-plus day arrears rate for home loans, personal loans, and credit card levels - were favourably impacted by seasonal trends over the quarter.

CBA said arrears were also helped by higher average tax refunds to customers and changes to income tax rates and thresholds.

Troublesome and impaired assets were marginally higher at $8.8 billion, around $100 million up on the end of June 2024, representing 0.63% of total committed exposures.

This comes as CBA also released its Household Spending Insights (HSI) Index which showed an increase of 0.8% to 152.5 in October.

The strength in spending on household goods was driven by spending at online marketplaces, hardware stores and discount department stores. Ten of the 12 spending categories rose in October, with only education (-1.3%) and utilities (-3.4%) falling, the latter due to government rebates on energy bills.

"Spending rose marginally in October as income tax cuts, lower petrol prices and energy rebates freed some consumers up to spend on discretionary items. It's important to note however that this increase in discretionary spending only partially offset the fall seen in September as the October boost was driven by a number of one-off major events," CBA chief economist Stephen Halmarick said.

Halmarick said household spending was unlikely to meaningfully move higher until there is an interest rate cut.

"Higher disposable income from the July income tax cuts, combined with lower petrol prices and lower utility bills may have helped strengthen spending in recent months, however the increase is likely softer than would have been expected by the RBA," he said.

"We don't anticipate seeing a substantial increase in consumer spending until the RBA commences an interest rate easing cycle, which we now expect in February 2025."