General
Australia world class in retirement wellbeing
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 SEP 2020   12:21PM

For the fourth year in a row, Australia has ranked in the top 10 countries in the world for retirement outcomes but the impact of the pandemic will be felt for some time, new research from Natixis Investment Managers shows.

Australia nabbed the seventh spot for retiree security in the 2020 Natixis Investment Managers Global Retirement Index (GRI) and placed third in the Finances in Retirement sub-index due to mandatory superannuation.

Overall, Australia received a global retirement index score of 76% based on a number of measures and scores, including 77% for finances in retirement, 77% for quality of life and 87% for health.

The GRI assesses 44 countries on the factors that drive retirement security, providing an overall ranking and percentage score as an indicator of the attractiveness of a country's retirement environment.

The rest of the top 10 for retirement security comprised, in order, Iceland, Switzerland, Norway, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark and Germany.

This year, the GRI shows the impact of the pandemic on current and future retirees with interest rates falling across the world and the majority of COVID-19 related deaths in Australia over the age of 70.

Natixis Investment Managers in Australia chief executive Damon Hambly said the mandatory superannuation system has benefited Australians but many retirees had balances too low to sustain their lifestyle.

"Australian retirees whose balance has been affected by market disruption throughout 2020 may have to reconsider what their retirement looks like," he said.

Australia was one of 16 countries that relaxed the hardship measures to access superannuation with its early release of super scheme but the future impacts on retirement savings are unclear.

"It's too early for the GRI to assess the impact of the early access scheme to future retirement outcomes. What we do know is that those who took up the offer, who were mainly younger and lower income workers, may be disproportionately affected due to the effect of compound earnings," Hambly said.

Coming in at 10th, Australia this year saw its largest improvement in the Health sub-index due to a higher score in insured health expenditure and finishing in 8th place for life expectancy but dropped in interest rates to 10th and bank non-performing loans at 7th.

In addition, Australia ranked in the middle of all GRI countries for Material Wellbeing, which measures income equality, income per capita and unemployment.

Natixis chief executive Jean Raby said: "Individuals, employers, institutions, policymakers and asset managers all have an important role to play in addressing these issues, and we believe the 2020 Global Retirement Index can help advance the dialogue by providing a clear and consistent picture of where each economy stands on a range of key indicators."

Read more: Natixis Investment Managers IndexDamon HamblyJean Raby
VIEW COMMENTS
