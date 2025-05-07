Australia tops list for financial services job growth

Australia recorded a significant upswing in professional job vacancies, led by the financial services sector in March, according to the Robert Walters Global Jobs Index.

The research found that professional white-collar vacancies in financial services in Australia jumped by 34% compared to February 2025, marking one of the strongest monthly performances this year.

The surge in job vacancies places Australia in the top position globally over the US (+28.85%) and India (+22.58%).

Robert Walters director of finance Hamish Winterbourn said it was a standout performance.

"With finance vacancies surging by 34%, we're seeing clear momentum in hiring across key sectors-placing Australia firmly on the global stage alongside economic powerhouses like the US and India," he said.

The research found that roles within compliance, risk management and digital transformation were the most sought after.

Robert Walters said the demand was driven by recent regulatory changes and continued investment in digital transformation aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience.

Significant regulatory changes with CPS230 and Tranche 2 AUSTRAC have prompted organisations to bolster their compliance and risk management teams and led to an increase in available roles in the financial services sector.

"In Australia, we're seeing a strong rebound in hiring across Financial Services and Tech, particularly as companies respond to both regulatory shifts and renewed focus on innovation," Winterbourn said.

"Employers have started 2025 with clearer headcount strategies, which is translating into more decisive hiring."

The tech and transformation sector also contributed to the March surge, with renewed appetite for talent in areas such as AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, the research found.

"The bounce-back in tech hiring is more strategic than speculative," Winterbourn said.

"Firms are targeting key skills to support long-term growth rather than embarking on broad expansion."