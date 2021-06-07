Aussies lose $328m to investment scams

Fake investment opportunities fleeced Australians $328 million and accounted for the largest scams in 2020.

This is according to the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission's (ACCC) latest report Targeting Scams, which unveiled a recording-breaking amount of $851 million stolen, rising 23% compared to the prior year.

More than 1500 incidents relate to superannuation scams resulting in over $6.4 million in losses, mostly prompted by the early release of superannuation scheme.

Worryingly, it appears that people find it increasingly difficult to identify legitimate investment opportunities from scams. Australians aged 65 years and over reported the highest losses than any other age group, scammed out of nearly $38 million.

"Scammers no longer just rely on professional looking websites. They now have the ability to contact people through phone, apps, social media and other means. We saw more fraudulent celebrity endorsements of investment opportunities advertised across digital platforms as well as scammers posing as romance interests to 'bait' people into scam investments," the report read.

Businesses lost $18 million; a whopping 260% increase compared to 2019.

Overall, 444,164 incidents were reported to the ACCC's Scamwatch, the government's ReportCyber, banks and payment platforms in 2020.

About $131 million was lost to romance scams and $128 million was the result of business emails or payment redirection scams.

Phishing, threats to life, arrest or threat-based scams and identity theft were the main scam categories, often involving the impersonation of government agencies to obtain personal information or demand money.