Superannuation

Aussies don't need so much in retirement savings: SCA

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 19 JUL 2022   12:09PM

New retirement targets released by Super Consumers Australia suggest the ASFA Retirement Standard needs a rethink, saying a pre-retiree couple only needs to save $402,000 by age 65 to achieve a joint annual income of $64,000 in retirement.

The consumer body has developed new retirement income targets - one for pre-retirees and one for existing retirees - that it expects super funds to use in helping members determine their financial needs in later life.

According to Super Consumers Australia, an individual pre-retiree - those aged 55-59 - who wishes to spend $1308 per fortnight ($34,000 a year) will need to have $88,000 saved by age 65 on top of their Age Pension entitlements. If they wish to spend $1692 per fortnight ($44,000), they will need to have $301,000 saved, while anyone wanting to spend $2115 ($55,000) will require $745,000 in savings.

Meanwhile, for couples, a fortnightly spend of $1846 ($48,000) will require $111,000 in joint savings plus Age Pension, while those wanting to spend $2462 ($64,000) will need $402,000 and couples wanting to spend big - $3115 ($81,000) - will need $1,003,000.

As for current retirees (aged 65-69), individuals looking to spend $1115 a fortnight ($29,000) will need to have $73,000 saved before age 65 on top of their Age Pension income. Those wishing to spend $1462 or $38,000 will need $258,000, while someone with a fortnightly budget of $1962 ($51,000) will need $743,000.

For couples, a fortnightly spend of $1615 ($42,000) will require joint savings of $95,000. Meanwhile, spending $2154 ($56,000) will require $352,000, and couples at the higher end with a fortnightly spend of $2885 ($75,000) will need combined savings of $1,021,000.

Under the March 2022 iteration of the Retirement Standard from the Association of Super Funds of Australia, a single person aged around 67 needs $46,494 to live comfortably, while $29,632 is needed for a modest lifestyle. A couple would need $65,445 for a comfortable lifestyle and $42,621 for a modest living.

The Super Consumers Australia targets assume an individual owns their own home outright or won't be renting or paying a mortgage and all spending figures have been adjusted for inflation and based on Australian Bureau of Statistics data.

In developing the targets, Super Consumers Australia engaged with consumers, academics, regulators, industry experts and super funds, receiving feedback from more than 30 organisations. The research behind the targets was supported by a philanthropic grant from Ecstra Foundation.

"Our goal is to improve consumer and industry understanding of people's retirement needs through industry wide adoption of the targets and the underlying assumptions and research," Super Consumers Australia director Xavier O'Halloran said.

"These savings targets are based on what people spend in retirement with a buffer built in to provide confidence that people's savings can weather the type of market volatility we're currently experiencing. Having credible targets, based on actual spending, means people can confidently spend and get on with enjoying their retirement."

Read more: Super Consumers AustraliaAge PensionASFA Retirement StandardAssociation of Super Funds of AustraliaAustralian Bureau of StatisticsEcstra FoundationXavier O'Halloran
