ASIC winds up alleged unregistered scheme

ASIC has taken steps to wind up an unregistered managed investment scheme.

The regulator said it has filed an application seeking leave to apply for further orders in the Federal Court in Western Australia to wind up the alleged unregistered managed investment scheme, and a related company, operated by Chris Marco.

ASIC also said it is seeking declarations that Marco did not hold an AFSL while running a financial services business.

The application has been filed against Marco, who traded as Coastline Group, AMS Holdings, and AMS Holdings in its capacity as Trustee of AMS Holdings Trust.

ASIC alleges Marco has been raising funds from investors since January 2010, receiving approximately $240 million from 132 investors. Marco provided investors with a guarantee that their principal investment was secured.

ASIC alleges that there is a very significant shortfall in the assets available to operate the scheme into the future.

The regulator added that its investigation into other aspects of the alleged conduct of Marco and AMS is ongoing.

The first case management hearing is listed for 17 December 2019.