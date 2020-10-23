ASIC to curb huge CFD losses

The corporate regulator is stepping in to prevent retail investors losing millions of dollars from trading highly risky contract for difference (CFDs) instruments.

ASIC has imposed a product intervention order on the issue and distribution of CFDs effective 29 March 2021 for 18 months.

Among the many changes, leverage will be restricted to 30:1 for CFDs referencing an exchange rate for a major currency pair; 20:1 for CFDs referencing an exchange rate for a minor currency pair, gold or a major stock market index and 10:1 for CFDs referencing a commodity (other than gold) or a minor stock market index.

Issuers must also limit retail clients' CFD losses in their trading account. Offering inducements such as trading credits or gifts like iPads are also banned.

Civil and criminal penalties apply to contraventions of the order, ASIC warned.

Following reviews of the instruments in 2017, 2019 and 2020, ASIC found that the majority of retail clients lost money. Between March and April 2020 for example, users lost over $774 million based on a sample of 13 CFD issuers.

Over 1.1 million CFD positions were terminated under margin close-out arrangements (compared with 9.3 million over the full year of 2018).

Additionally, ASIC found that over 15,000 trading accounts fell into negative balance owing a total of $10.9 million (compared with 41,000 accounts owing $33 million over the full year of 2018).

A CFD is contract between a seller and a buyer, typically made with borrowed or leveraged funds, betting on the entry and closing price of financial instruments like shares. If the closing price is higher than the opening price, the buyer makes a profit. If the trade price decreases, the seller then makes the profit.

ASIC commissioner Cathie Armour said the leverage ratio limits aim to decrease the size and speed of retail clients' losses by reducing CFD exposure and sensitivity to market volatility.

"Heavy losses sustained by retail clients trading in highly leveraged CFDs and ongoing market volatility during the COVID-19 pandemic highlight the need for stronger CFD protections in the product intervention order," she said.