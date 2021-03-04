ASIC takes Statewide Super to court

Just days after taking action against Rest, ASIC has alleged Statewide Super charged insurance premiums to members who didn't hold group cover.

ASIC has commenced Federal Court proceedings against the South Australia-based industry superannuation fund, alleging that between May 2017 and June 2020 the fund sent annual statements and warning letters to about 12,500 members detailing their insurance cover at a time when they did not have cover under a Statewide insurance policy.

The regulator is also alleging the fund deducted insurance premiums to the tune of $1.5 million from the super accounts of 1300 members who did not hold cover. Statewide's group insurer, both during the relevant period and now, is MetLife Australia. Though Statewide became aware of the mischarges in May 2018, it did not notify members nor did it act to prevent the premiums being charged again, the regulator alleges.

In doing so, ASIC says Statewide breached its obligations as an AFSL holder. It is also accused of breaching its obligation to report such breaches to ASIC within 10 days.

According to documents filed by ASIC, the $9.7 billion fund changed its administration system to one known as Acurity and the migration of insurance data and coding of insurance rules into Acurity was not completed correctly.

"Statewide did not conduct structured, successful testing of insurance data and end of month processes by which insurance statuses were updated and premia deducted within Acurity prior to its implementation," the documents read.

"The insurance coverage status of certain members within Acurity could, and did, differ from their status under the Statewide insurance policies during the relevant period."

During the period, Statewide's policy was that insurance would automatically cease on the date there was insufficient money in the member's account to cover the next premium payment, or on the date that was three months after the end of the quarter in which an employer-sponsored member's account balance feel below $4000 and hadn't received an on-time SG contribution for 10 months (provided a payment nor a rollover from another fund had received in the first three-month period).

From mid to late 2017, and for a further two years, Statewide personnel engaged with Acurity's service provider, Iress, to correct errors in the data. As at May 2020, insurance status errors continued to exist in the system, ASIC said.

Several members of the Statewide leadership team, including the chief executive and chief risk officer, apparently first became aware of the issues with Acurity in January 2017. A breach report lodged by Statewide with ASIC in September 2019 identified the issue impacting 12,500 members which occurred on 19 June 2019.

The breach report was to be made by no later than 22 July 2019 or 20 August 2019, and since November 2018 the leadership team knew it was to determine whether the issue was reportable to ASIC under the Corporations Act.

ASIC says that deducting premiums for cancelled insurance cover deprived the impacted members of the value of the premiums charged and returns on those amounts. Telling members they had insurance cover when they did not also gave rise to the risk that a member would not be able to make a claim should a claim event occur, and may have decided not to seek insurance cover elsewhere given they were led to believe they had cover with Statewide.

The regulator is seeking pecuniary penalties, a requirement for Statewide to publish a notice on its website, and for the fund to identify all past and present members impacted and remediate them.

In July last year Statewide chief executive Tony D'Alessandro told Financial Standard the fund had overhauled its risk management processes since appointing chief risk officer Jason Muir in May 2020. Muir's appointment came on the back of previous chief risk officer Kieran Netting was terminated alongside former chief financial and operating officer Grant Eastwood for failure to obey internal controls.

Just days ago ASIC took similar action against Rest, claiming the fund misled members in relation to voluntary rollovers.