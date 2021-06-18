NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC takes on NAB for fee-for-no service breaches

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 18 JUN 2021   12:35PM

The corporate regulator is fighting tooth and nail to make National Australia Bank pay a hefty penalty for charging customers fees in return for no service.

In the Federal Court this morning, ASIC representative Christopher Archibald QC recalled the bank's "prolonged under-investment" in its systems, compliance and controls as first exposed by the financial services Royal Commission, which enabled customers to be charged millions of dollars in fees unbeknownst to them.

ASIC alleges that the contraventions were not the result of negligence or carelessness.

NAB's conduct was "systemic, avoidable not merely mistaken and it persisted after May 2018", when the bank and its senior management were made aware of the serious risks of non-compliance and committing the contraventions. NAB went on to continue charging customers after May 2018.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

Archibald criticised NAB's two remediation programs.

"Money is not necessarily enough to make good or whole the harm to the customers," he said.

He argued that NAB's remediation programs are limited and not comprehensive and do not cover all of the clients affected.

In 2018, the Hayne Royal Commission heard NAB and its two trustees, NULIS Nominees and MLC Nominees, breached the Corporations Act and Superannuation Industry Act with respect to plan service fees (PSF) and adviser service fees charged that rendered no services in return.

Both failed to have controls and risk management systems in place to turn off ongoing fees for members who may have left the funds and were no longer receiving services.

The fallout saw the exit of NAB chief customer officer of consumer banking and wealth Andrew Hagger and general manager of advice partnerships Ross Barnwell.

In response to Archibald's testimony, NAB's legal defence said the bank accepts that it must pay a "substantial pecuniary penalty".

"The bank recognises that each of the penalty provisions that it has contravened are important elements of the consumer protection framework established by parliament in relation to ongoing fee arrangements. And we recognise that our clients were entitled to expect that they would be given on every occasion timely and accurate fee disclosure statement in accordance with our obligations at law," the bank's lawyers said.

"We and the bank deeply regret that the contraventions that have occurred and we accept that the conduct has fallen short of what the broader commuting expects of it."

The hearing continues.

Read more: NABNational Australia BankRoyal CommissionAndrew HaggerChristopher Archibald QCNULIS NomineesRoss Barnwell
VIEW COMMENT (1)

Related News

AUSTRAC investigates NAB, JBWere
NAB denies underpaying full-time workers
Future Fund adds super fund chair
Calls for Royal Commission into housing
Advisers win annual renew law relief
Research on education standards and morals launches
IOOF completes merger, appoints executives
Qualitas appoints co-head of insto capital
Chief economist update: Confidently sustaining the recovery
Advice practices set to benefit from tax cuts

Editor's Choice

ClearView risk chief joins IOOF

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:43PM
IOOF has appointed ClearView's chief risk officer to a newly created role, with ClearView nabbing the former chief of risk for Commonwealth Bank's wealth management arm.

Verve Super launches gender diversity index

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:27PM
Verve Super has launched a gender diversity index and will subsequently change how it allocates members' funds based on how Australian companies perform against the index.

Plenary hires team of seven from AMP Capital

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:18PM
Plenary has bolstered its funds management business, nabbing seven professionals who all worked on one AMP Capital fund.

ASIC takes on NAB for fee-for-no service breaches

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
The corporate regulator is fighting tooth and nail to make National Australia Bank pay a hefty penalty for charging customers fees in return for no service.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.