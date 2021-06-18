ASIC takes on NAB for fee-for-no service breaches

The corporate regulator is fighting tooth and nail to make National Australia Bank pay a hefty penalty for charging customers fees in return for no service.

In the Federal Court this morning, ASIC representative Christopher Archibald QC recalled the bank's "prolonged under-investment" in its systems, compliance and controls as first exposed by the financial services Royal Commission, which enabled customers to be charged millions of dollars in fees unbeknownst to them.

ASIC alleges that the contraventions were not the result of negligence or carelessness.

NAB's conduct was "systemic, avoidable not merely mistaken and it persisted after May 2018", when the bank and its senior management were made aware of the serious risks of non-compliance and committing the contraventions. NAB went on to continue charging customers after May 2018.

Archibald criticised NAB's two remediation programs.

"Money is not necessarily enough to make good or whole the harm to the customers," he said.

He argued that NAB's remediation programs are limited and not comprehensive and do not cover all of the clients affected.

In 2018, the Hayne Royal Commission heard NAB and its two trustees, NULIS Nominees and MLC Nominees, breached the Corporations Act and Superannuation Industry Act with respect to plan service fees (PSF) and adviser service fees charged that rendered no services in return.

Both failed to have controls and risk management systems in place to turn off ongoing fees for members who may have left the funds and were no longer receiving services.

The fallout saw the exit of NAB chief customer officer of consumer banking and wealth Andrew Hagger and general manager of advice partnerships Ross Barnwell.

In response to Archibald's testimony, NAB's legal defence said the bank accepts that it must pay a "substantial pecuniary penalty".

"The bank recognises that each of the penalty provisions that it has contravened are important elements of the consumer protection framework established by parliament in relation to ongoing fee arrangements. And we recognise that our clients were entitled to expect that they would be given on every occasion timely and accurate fee disclosure statement in accordance with our obligations at law," the bank's lawyers said.

"We and the bank deeply regret that the contraventions that have occurred and we accept that the conduct has fallen short of what the broader commuting expects of it."

The hearing continues.