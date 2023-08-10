ASIC sues debt management firm, director

ASIC is suing a debt management firm and its director after it found only 5% of customers achieved a debt reduction and some payments made by customers were never even passed on to their creditors.

ASIC has commenced proceedings in the federal court against Bakken Holdings Pty Ltd (Bakken), an operator of the debt management business Solve My Debt Now, following concerns of substantial consumer harm.

It has also taken legal action against Bakken's director and co-owner Merrilyn Mansfield.

ASIC has alleged that between April 2020 to June 2022, Solve My Debt Now exploited customers who were experiencing financial hardship by offering to manage their debt.

In many cases, however, My Debt Now failed to pass on its customer's payments to creditors in a timely manner or even at all.

Bakken collected $3.6 million from its customers but paid only $1.1 million of this money to creditors. Over half (64%) of these customers did not have payments made to their creditors at all.

The fees Solve My Debt Now charged for its services exceeded the amount the debts were reduced, leaving clients worse off.

Only 5.3% of Solve My Debt Now customers achieved a debt reduction after fees, ASIC said.

At the same time, Mansfield has been charged for her involvement in some of the alleged false or misleading representations made by the company when it made promises to manage and reduce consumer debt.

Specifically, ASIC believes Mansfield made false and misleading representations to customers about the benefits and qualities of its service and carried on a financial services business without the appropriate licence.

She also engaged in a system of conduct or pattern of behaviour which was, in all the circumstances, unconscionable, it said.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said the corporate regulator is "deeply concerned" by the impact on customers in this matter.

"To have customers engage a debt management company and be worse off in their debt, as we allege here, is completely unacceptable," she said.

"Debt management businesses are supposed to help people find a pathway out of debt, but instead, we allege, Solve My Debt Now signed customers up to a service that provided little to no financial benefit.

In many cases, Court said, it worsened the client's financial hardship situation.

"Unconscionable behaviour towards financially vulnerable people remains a key enforcement priority for ASIC," she added.

ASIC is seeking declarations, pecuniary penalties, and a disqualification order from the court on this matter.