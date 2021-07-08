NEWS
Regulatory

ASIC review of ESG products underway

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 8 JUL 2021   11:43AM

The corporate regulator has confirmed it is undertaking a review of ESG funds, analysing whether they're as 'green' as they claim to be.

Writing on the aims of the review, ASIC commissioner Cathie Armour said there is growing anxiety as to the risks of greenwashing - "partly driven by a lack of clarity about labelling or a single generally accepted taxonomy in this area".

The review aims to determine whether "the practices of funds that offer these products align with their promotion of these products; in other words, whether the financial product or investment strategy is as "green" or ESG-focused as claimed".

This follows on from the regulator's review of climate risk disclosures by large, listed corporates, which found disclosure had improved in recent years but also that some sustainability-related disclosures carried a "marketing" feel, she said.

"Misrepresentation of such products poses a threat to a fair and efficient financial system. Essentially, this misrepresentation distorts relevant information that a current or prospective investor might require in order to make informed investment decisions driven by ESG considerations," Armour said.

"Addressing this threat will improve governance and accountability in the market."

In discussing the review, Armour cited efforts by international regulators to stamp out greenwashing. For instance, the European Union's taxonomy that seeks to define what can be considered sustainable or climate friendly, and the US Securities and Exchange Commission task force aiming to identify gaps or misstatements in ESG disclosures.

Armour also encouraged boards to look out for greenwashing - and to ask themselves whether "disclosures around environmental risks and opportunities or their fund's promotion of ESG-focused investment products accurately reflects their practices".

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
