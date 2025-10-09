ASIC reports 50% jump in investigations in FY25

ASIC has reported an increase of 50% in investigations and an almost 20% rise in new civil enforcement proceedings in the financial year 2025.

In its report for the full year, ASIC highlighted a ramp up in its enforcement activity and work to address regulatory complexity in markets.

ASIC chair Joe Longo, said investments in the agency's operational capabilities, including in its digital technologies, cyber resilience and data analytics, had paid dividends.

"ASIC is becoming the modern, confident and ambitious regulator that Australians need," Longo said.

The regulator commenced 252 formal investigations in the full year, compared to 168 in the previous year. Additionally, 235 individuals were prosecuted for strict liability offences, resulting in $1.6 million in fines. It also launched 38 new civil cases in the year resulting in $104.1 million in court-ordered penalties.

Longo highlighted that in the last 12-18 months ASIC became increasing concerned with the rise in "unscrupulous" business models that attack the superannuation savings of Australians, commonly done through high-pressure selling and promises of better returns in exchange for investments into complex and risky schemes.

"ASIC's priority is to investigate what has happened, which has revealed a complex structure and suspected misconduct by lead generators, financial advisers and others," he said.

"Our focus is on undertaking targeted, strategic and proactive enforcement that achieves maximum deterrence and improved industry practice."

Longo also noted that regulatory complexity in Australia is a "significant challenge", and the regulator was working on a simplification process.

"Our experience is that simpler regulation enhances both compliance and our ability to take enforcement action. It's good for consumers, investors and businesses," Longo said.

"At last year's ASIC Annual Forum, I announced the establishment of the ASIC Simplification Consultative Group. Through that work, we have been seeking a range of views on how we can more efficiently and effectively administer the law in the areas we regulate, how we can make it easier to transact with us, and how we can simplify guidance, legislative instruments and forms."