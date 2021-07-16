NEWS
Financial Planning

ASIC releases grandfathered arrangement findings

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 16 JUL 2021   3:34PM

The corporate regulator said it was pleased with how the financial advice industry ended conflicted grandfathered arrangements, with 96% of product issuers complying with the new law that took effect at the start of the year.

ASIC found that 1227 financial products terminated their grandfathered conflicted remuneration (GCR) during its review period dated between 1 July 2019 to 31 December 2020. Some 4% or 46 products however, failed to terminate GCRs prior to the deadline of 1 January 2021.

These eight product issuers plan to rebate an estimated $24.4 million. ASIC said it will contact these product issuers to ensure that they understand their legal obligations. Under the rebating framework, conflicted remuneration for advice that remains payable on or after 1 January 2021 must be rebated by a product issuer to a product holder instead of being paid to an AFS licensee or its representatives.

During the review period, 89 product issuers paid $760.5 million in GCR relating to 1273 products. But this amount reflects the fact that most arrangements were only terminated towards the end of the review period, ASIC found.

ASIC said financial advisers changed the way they charged clients during the set time it held the review. Where appropriate, they moved clients to other fee arrangements - for example, charging an ongoing fee, an hourly rate or a fixed price or an asset-based fee, it found.

The financial services Royal Commission recommended an end to the grandfathering of conflicted remuneration paid to financial advisers as soon as practicable under Recommendation 2.4.

ASIC was tasked with reviewing how the industry transitioned away from grandfathered conflicted remuneration in releasing the findings today in the report Ending grandfathered conflicted remuneration.

ASIC sought to determine if industry participants abided to their legal obligations in ending the GCRs and if they passed on any grandfathered benefits or rebates where necessary.

"Overall, the findings of our investigation were very pleasing. Nearly all product issuers ended GCR arrangements before 1 January 2021," ASIC said.

