ASIC freezes assets of First Mutual Private Equity

The Federal Court imposed urgent interim orders to freeze the assets of First Mutual Private Equity (FMPE) and its sole director Gregory Raymond Cotton, with ASIC concerned more than $50 million of investor funds is at risk.

ASIC is investigating FMPE and Cotton, alleging $53 million intended for investment may "have not been used for that purpose and may be at risk."

Financial Standard understands ASIC believes the funds run by FMPE were being sold by a group of unlicensed representatives, allegedly claiming they could do so under exemptions in section 708 of the Corporations Act. It is understood this was reported to ASIC in June 2024.

ASIC sought these orders on an urgent basis to safeguard investor funds while the investigation is underway, it said.

The interim orders also bar Cotton and FMPE from incurring new liabilities or transferring monies in any bank account until further order, ASIC said.

Cotton was notified of the court hearing but did not attend. A further hearing is listed on September 11.

The FMPE website does not disclose any details about its executive team, including Cotton.

Additionally, Cotton is based in Melbourne, but the firm only has two listed office locations in Sydney and Singapore.

According to the website, FMPE was established 19 years ago by six entrepreneurs with backgrounds in property, equities and commodities across Australasia.

"Integrating four key principles of quality governance including accountability, transparency, fairness and responsibility, we pride ourselves on synthesising the highest standards of trust, service and professional conduct," the website reads.

The firm has eight active unit trusts listed on its website, with performance dated to an unspecified date last year. This includes the Andromeda Fund and Aurora Fund, which apparently commenced in 2024, and had reported annual returns of 17.5% and 20.8%, respectively.

Other than the Andromeda Fund, FMPE said all other funds have returned well above 19.0% since 2020.

Financial Standard has reached out to FMPE for a comment.