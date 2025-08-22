Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC freezes assets of First Mutual Private Equity

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  FRIDAY, 22 AUG 2025   12:29PM

The Federal Court imposed urgent interim orders to freeze the assets of First Mutual Private Equity (FMPE) and its sole director Gregory Raymond Cotton, with ASIC concerned more than $50 million of investor funds is at risk.

ASIC is investigating FMPE and Cotton, alleging $53 million intended for investment may "have not been used for that purpose and may be at risk."

Financial Standard understands ASIC believes the funds run by FMPE were being sold by a group of unlicensed representatives, allegedly claiming they could do so under exemptions in section 708 of the Corporations Act. It is understood this was reported to ASIC in June 2024.

ASIC sought these orders on an urgent basis to safeguard investor funds while the investigation is underway, it said.

The interim orders also bar Cotton and FMPE from incurring new liabilities or transferring monies in any bank account until further order, ASIC said.

Cotton was notified of the court hearing but did not attend. A further hearing is listed on September 11.

The FMPE website does not disclose any details about its executive team, including Cotton.

Additionally, Cotton is based in Melbourne, but the firm only has two listed office locations in Sydney and Singapore.

According to the website, FMPE was established 19 years ago by six entrepreneurs with backgrounds in property, equities and commodities across Australasia.

"Integrating four key principles of quality governance including accountability, transparency, fairness and responsibility, we pride ourselves on synthesising the highest standards of trust, service and professional conduct," the website reads.

The firm has eight active unit trusts listed on its website, with performance dated to an unspecified date last year. This includes the Andromeda Fund and Aurora Fund, which apparently commenced in 2024, and had reported annual returns of 17.5% and 20.8%, respectively.

Other than the Andromeda Fund, FMPE said all other funds have returned well above 19.0% since 2020.

Financial Standard has reached out to FMPE for a comment.

Read more: ASICFirst Mutual Private EquityFinancial StandardAndromeda FundFederal CourtGregory Raymond CottonAurora Fund
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Anti-hawking exemption for advisers a 'silly carve out': SCA
Mercer Super sued over 'longstanding and systemic' failures
NAB fined over $15m for delaying hardship applications
Decade-long ban for UGC director upheld
Former Kerr Neilson staffer pleads guilty to insider trading
InterPrac hit with $22m in AFCA complaints
ASIC loses appeal against Finder Wallet
Liquidity issues hurting Healthbridge Capital investors
ASIC warns of 'sharp rise' in financial misconduct
ASIC turns spotlight on direct life sales

Editor's Choice

ASIC freezes assets of First Mutual Private Equity

MATTHEW WAI
The Federal Court imposed urgent interim orders to freeze the assets of First Mutual Private Equity (FMPE) and its sole director Gregory Raymond Cotton, with ASIC concerned more than $50 million of investor funds is at risk.

Liquidity issues hurting Healthbridge Capital investors

KARREN VERGARA
Healthbridge Capital investors have been locked out of their money since March amid a liquidity crunch as corporate regulator ASIC stays mum about its knowledge or investigation into the potential collapse of another managed investment scheme.

APRA sets higher cybersecurity expectations for trustees

KARREN VERGARA
Trustees' cyber-resilience is riding high on APRA's enforcement agenda over the next four years, but in the short term the regulator warned it will escalate action where necessary if they cannot prove to have basic measures in place.

Local custody assets hit record $5.6tn

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Custodians' asset pools grew by 3% in the first half of the year, with HSBC's securities services division recording the largest jump.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
1-15

Don't delay, FAAA Congress early bird tickets close Sept 30. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Georgina Dudley

Georgina Dudley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
Georgina Dudley had been with JANA for 14 years before taking on the top job and she is uniquely positioned to lead the firm forward in a quickly changing environment. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media