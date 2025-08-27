ASIC flags firm grip on private and public markets, super funds

ASIC is targeting the perfect storm of declining public market listings, booming private markets and the growing influence of superannuation funds as key enforcement priorities over the next four years, insisting that it is not sitting on the sidelines.

The watchdog singled out drastic changes in these three areas in its 2025-26 Corporate Plan, flagging that they are forces it cannot ignore.

"ASIC is not a passive observer. We will not take a 'wait-and-see' approach. We have a window of opportunity now to influence the design of public and private markets to support Australia's needs, not just for tomorrow but for the next five to 10 years," ASIC wrote.

In February, ASIC laid out its concerns in discussion paper, Australia's evolving capital markets, the dynamics between public and private markets, putting forth a host of reasons why the sector may need its intervention.

The staggering growth of private capital funds, for example, nearly tripled over the past decade, increasing from $57.1 billion in 2014 to $148.6 billion in March 2024.

Sometime this year, ASIC will release a roadmap outlining its proposals to help attract capital while protecting investors and promoting the quality of Australia's markets.

"We are not rushing to regulate, but we do need to ensure Australia's capital markets are fit for the future," ASIC said.

Over the next 12 months, ASIC will put more pressure on superannuation trustees to be more accountable for Australians' retirement savings.

"In late 2024 and early 2025, ASIC initiated court proceedings against two super funds over their claims handling practices. In January 2025, we called out trustees for weak scam and fraud practices. Then, in March, we released our landmark report on the poor handling of death benefit claims," the Corporate Plan reads.

"With around three million Australians reaching superannuation preservation age in the next 10 years, and at least $750 billion in funds shifting from the accumulation phase to the retirement phase, superannuation trustees must do better."

Members being pressured to switch superannuation providers is a top enforcement priority. The problem has reached an "industrial scale" and culminated in several managed investment scheme failures such as the Shield Master Fund and First Guardian Master Fund.

ASIC chair Joe Longo commented: "We direct our efforts and finite resources to areas where we see the greatest risks and potential harms. In some cases, that means continuing work already underway, such as our efforts to combat high-risk super switching. In other cases, this means pivoting to new or emerging issues or causes for concern."

"We will reinforce those efforts with further investments in our people, systems, and technology, to ensure we are a digitally enabled, data-informed regulator. We will continue to adapt to the dynamic environment in which we operate and proactively drive and support a safe environment for Australian consumers, businesses, and markets."