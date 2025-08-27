Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC flags firm grip on private and public markets, super funds

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 AUG 2025   12:31PM

ASIC is targeting the perfect storm of declining public market listings, booming private markets and the growing influence of superannuation funds as key enforcement priorities over the next four years, insisting that it is not sitting on the sidelines.

The watchdog singled out drastic changes in these three areas in its 2025-26 Corporate Plan, flagging that they are forces it cannot ignore.

"ASIC is not a passive observer. We will not take a 'wait-and-see' approach. We have a window of opportunity now to influence the design of public and private markets to support Australia's needs, not just for tomorrow but for the next five to 10 years," ASIC wrote.

In February, ASIC laid out its concerns in discussion paper, Australia's evolving capital markets, the dynamics between public and private markets, putting forth a host of reasons why the sector may need its intervention.

The staggering growth of private capital funds, for example, nearly tripled over the past decade, increasing from $57.1 billion in 2014 to $148.6 billion in March 2024.

Sometime this year, ASIC will release a roadmap outlining its proposals to help attract capital while protecting investors and promoting the quality of Australia's markets.

"We are not rushing to regulate, but we do need to ensure Australia's capital markets are fit for the future," ASIC said.

Over the next 12 months, ASIC will put more pressure on superannuation trustees to be more accountable for Australians' retirement savings.

"In late 2024 and early 2025, ASIC initiated court proceedings against two super funds over their claims handling practices. In January 2025, we called out trustees for weak scam and fraud practices. Then, in March, we released our landmark report on the poor handling of death benefit claims," the Corporate Plan reads.

"With around three million Australians reaching superannuation preservation age in the next 10 years, and at least $750 billion in funds shifting from the accumulation phase to the retirement phase, superannuation trustees must do better."

Members being pressured to switch superannuation providers is a top enforcement priority. The problem has reached an "industrial scale" and culminated in several managed investment scheme failures such as the Shield Master Fund and First Guardian Master Fund.

ASIC chair Joe Longo commented: "We direct our efforts and finite resources to areas where we see the greatest risks and potential harms. In some cases, that means continuing work already underway, such as our efforts to combat high-risk super switching. In other cases, this means pivoting to new or emerging issues or causes for concern."

"We will reinforce those efforts with further investments in our people, systems, and technology, to ensure we are a digitally enabled, data-informed regulator. We will continue to adapt to the dynamic environment in which we operate and proactively drive and support a safe environment for Australian consumers, businesses, and markets."

Read more: ASICCorporate PlanFirst Guardian Master FundJoe LongoShield Master Fund
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC calls out trustees 'passing the buck' on super switching
Equity Trustees sued over Shield Master Fund failures
InterPrac hit with $22m in AFCA complaints
Sequoia resumes trading after ASX query
Anti-hawking exemption for advisers a 'silly carve out': SCA
ASIC warns of 'sharp rise' in financial misconduct
ASIC to review RG97 to boost property supply
ASX flags up to $35m in additional operating costs
ASIC says Cboe listing will 'foster competition'
SQM sheds light on Shield Master Fund, First Guardian ratings

Editor's Choice

Inflation hits highest level in over a year

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:21PM
The inflation rate has hit its highest level since July 2024 after several months of easing.

ASIC flags firm grip on private and public markets, super funds

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:31PM
ASIC is targeting the perfect storm of declining public market listings, booming private markets and the growing influence of superannuation funds as key enforcement priorities over the next four years, insisting that it is not sitting on the sidelines.

Revolution private credit trust to launch on ASX

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:22PM
Revolution Asset Management is set to launch a private credit product on the ASX and is targeting a $400 million raise.

Invesco sells intelliflo to Carlyle Group

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:21PM
Invesco will sell financial advice technology provider intelliflo to Carlyle Group for US$200 million.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
1-15

Don't delay, FAAA Congress early bird tickets close Sept 30. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Georgina Dudley

Georgina Dudley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
Georgina Dudley had been with JANA for 14 years before taking on the top job and she is uniquely positioned to lead the firm forward in a quickly changing environment. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media