ASIC explores value for money in default group insurance

ASIC has published a new report, aiming to determine whether consumers are receiving value for money in default insurance in superannuation.

Report 675 Default insurance in superannuation: Member value for money explores metrics that ASIC said can help super trustees analyse the value for money of default insurance and deliver better outcomes for members.

According to ASIC's analysis of the claims data from the larger funds, insurers estimated that super members with default insurance will be paid up to 79 cents in claims for each dollar of insurance premiums they were charged over the six-year period to FY 2018-19.

"Many Australians hold life insurance through their super fund. Almost 10 million superannuation accounts have insurance attached, and a majority have the default insurance offered by the fund," ASIC commissioner Danielle Press.

"The decisions superannuation trustees make about default insurance arrangements are important because most fund members stay with the default."

The report found that there is a wide variation in the kind of default insurance cover offered through MySuper products.

For example, ASIC found some large MySuper products offered over 20 times as much default cover as others. The premiums members paid for default cover also varied widely.

Differences in price were found to be partly due to different levels of cover, but also other factors including the average risk level of the membership and the generosity of terms and conditions.

The regulator also identified that different cohorts of members seem to be receiving different outcomes from group insurance.

ASIC said younger members and those in insurance policies with more restrictive terms and conditions are likely to be receiving low value for money in group insurance.

On average, members aged under 30 appeared to have received significantly lower value than older members over the six-year period. This may be an intentional design feature of some group insurance, ASIC said.

ASIC said this raises questions about how fair group insurance is.

The regulator wants to see trustees collect and analyse data to monitor and review member outcomes and assess whether needs are being met.

Where low-value outcomes may be emerging, ASIC wants to see trustees take action to meet members' needs and deliver better value for money.