NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Insurance
ASIC explores value for money in default group insurance
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 14 DEC 2020   12:38PM

ASIC has published a new report, aiming to determine whether consumers are receiving value for money in default insurance in superannuation.

Report 675 Default insurance in superannuation: Member value for money explores metrics that ASIC said can help super trustees analyse the value for money of default insurance and deliver better outcomes for members.

According to ASIC's analysis of the claims data from the larger funds, insurers estimated that super members with default insurance will be paid up to 79 cents in claims for each dollar of insurance premiums they were charged over the six-year period to FY 2018-19.

"Many Australians hold life insurance through their super fund. Almost 10 million superannuation accounts have insurance attached, and a majority have the default insurance offered by the fund," ASIC commissioner Danielle Press.

"The decisions superannuation trustees make about default insurance arrangements are important because most fund members stay with the default."

The report found that there is a wide variation in the kind of default insurance cover offered through MySuper products.

For example, ASIC found some large MySuper products offered over 20 times as much default cover as others. The premiums members paid for default cover also varied widely.

Differences in price were found to be partly due to different levels of cover, but also other factors including the average risk level of the membership and the generosity of terms and conditions.

The regulator also identified that different cohorts of members seem to be receiving different outcomes from group insurance.

ASIC said younger members and those in insurance policies with more restrictive terms and conditions are likely to be receiving low value for money in group insurance.

On average, members aged under 30 appeared to have received significantly lower value than older members over the six-year period. This may be an intentional design feature of some group insurance, ASIC said.

ASIC said this raises questions about how fair group insurance is.

The regulator wants to see trustees collect and analyse data to monitor and review member outcomes and assess whether needs are being met.

Where low-value outcomes may be emerging, ASIC wants to see trustees take action to meet members' needs and deliver better value for money.

Read more: ASICMySuperDanielle Press
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Shipton's tax bill under scrutiny
ASIC opens consultation on scaled advice
ASIC to improve default insurance
Clive Palmer ramps up calls for Shipton's head
ASIC prepares industry for claims handling law
Regulator continues crackdown on product adverts
ASIC defers portfolio holdings disclosure deadline
AAT refuses Allegra AFSL
ASIC cancels two AFSLs
Exemptions to AFSLs explained by ASIC
Editor's Choice
ETF Securities shutters funds
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:43PM
ETF Securities has closed two of its exchange traded funds after failing to reach sufficient size.
Industry fund names chief executive
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
The Meat Industry Employees' Superannuation Fund has appointed a former Link Group general manager and industry fund chief executive to its top job.
Superhero to launch super fund
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
Online trading platform Superhero will go after the $2.9 billion superannuation market, launching an APRA-regulated fund in early 2021.
Commonwealth Super awards mandate for new strategy
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:28PM
Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation, the $50 billion fund for government employees, has launched a new partnership with a sustainable asset manager.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something LX2gXG2a