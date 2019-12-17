NEWS
Regulatory
ASIC drags NAB to court for fees-for-no-service
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  TUESDAY, 17 DEC 2019   4:32PM

ASIC has launched civil penalty proceedings against NAB in the Federal Court over fees-for-no-service, which the bank continued to charge after the Royal Commission.

The corporate regulator is seeking to find NAB made several thousand contraventions of the ASIC Act and the Corporations Act between December 2013 and February 2019 by engaging in fee-for-no-service conduct by not providing financial planning services to a "large number" of customers it was charging fees to.

According to ASIC, NAB failed to issue - or issued defective - fee disclosure statements to customers, and did not establish and maintain compliance systems and processes to detect or prevent failures.

Additionally, the regulator believes NAB contravened its overarching obligations as an Australian Financial Services licence holder to "act efficiently, honestly and fairly".

ASIC's case claims NAB engaged in "unconscionable conduct" from May 2018 - and possibly earlier - by continuing to charge ongoing service fees to certain customers "when it knew that it had not delivered the services" and had issued defective FDSs "or at least knew that there was a real risk that it had engaged in this conduct".

ASIC said NAB only stopped charging fees to its customers on February 4 this year.

ASIC deputy chair Daniel Crennan said fee-for-no-service misconduct had been widespread in financial services and was viewed as a "systematic failure" by the regulator.

"When the fees-for-no-service misconduct is coupled with fee disclosure statement inadequacies or failings, customers are potentially placed in a more disadvantageous position," Crennan said.

"The customer may not therefore have been provided with the opportunity to know whether they have received the services for which they have paid or the amount of fees charged to them."

Asked about the case by an investor during the bank's annual general meeting today, NAB chair Phillip Chronican said the company had not yet made a provision for any potential penalties in its financial statements.

The NAB chair added that while the company had set aside more than $1 billion so far to remediate customers for previous fee-for-no-service issues, the total fees paid by customers in ASIC's new case against the bank amounted to "around $.13 million".

"So while it's possible to extrapolate and get a very large penalty based on the law, the substance of what's being alleged is materially less," Chronican said.

"Obviously it's very late breaking news but we are exploring it in some depth. We have our lawyers poring through the information at the moment and we will be keeping our shareholders fully informed as and when we understand more.

"This is something that will need to go to court for adjudication, so it may not be for some time we get finality on it."

This story was updated at 12:17pm on December 18 to include the comments of Phillip Chronican.

