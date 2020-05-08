ASIC delivers thinly veiled warning

ASIC has warned consumers about advertising that compares fixed-term investment products to bank term deposits, the issue it is pursuing Mayfair 101 over.

ASIC said a surge in marketing of fixed-term investment products in recent months had prompted ASIC to caution consumers to take care making investment decisions based on ads.

"ASIC views these investment products as riskier than term deposits because they may be issued by entities that are not well-capitalised, not protected by the Government's Financial Claims Scheme, and not supervised by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA)," the regulator said.

"Some are also backed by concentrated portfolios of higher risk unlisted and illiquid assets."

Low interest rates and market volatility may be driving consumers to seek such alternatives, ASIC fears.

The regulator made no specific mention of Mayfair 101 in the warning to consumers.

ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester warned consumers that if an investment product promises higher returns than a term deposit then it probably also carries higher risk.

"Be wary of investments that claim to be 'like' a 'term deposit'. Products spruiking even a two or three percentage point higher return than a term deposit represent significantly higher risk," she said.

"We are also seeing products offering only marginally higher returns with much higher risk profiles."

She added that investment products marketed to consumers should be 'true to label'.

"Products should not be marketed as having features like low risk of loss, regular returns or easy access to withdrawals unless the product issuer has reasonable grounds to believe they have and will continue to have such features through the economic cycles," Chester said.

ASIC is currently legally pursuing Mayfair 101 alleging that the investment manager misled consumers in its advertising, with the Federal Court already restricting how the company can advertise.

Mayfair's use of Google Ad Words meant that when consumers searched for term deposits, bank term deposit, term deposit alternative or term investment Mayfair debenture products would appear as sponsored links.

ASIC said Mayfair sold its debenture products as being for people who want "certainty and confidence in their investment" but actually it was possible that investors could lose some of their investment through these products.