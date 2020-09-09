NEWS
Regulatory
ASIC can use RC evidence in RI Advice case
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 SEP 2020   12:10PM

RI Advice, an IOOF subsidiary, has failed in its attempt to stop ASIC using Royal Commission evidence in its ongoing case against the dealer group.

ASIC's case against RI Advice and one of its former financial advisers, John Doyle, is currently playing out in the Federal Court.

The regulator has alleged Doyle failed to act in the best interests of clients, gave "cookie cutter" advice and RI Advice didn't take reasonable steps to protect clients.

RI Advice sought to have a Third File Review, which was created by ANZ (which owned RI Advice at the time) and provided to the Royal Commission as evidence, kept out of the case. RI Advice claimed the review involved confidential information.

However, a version of the Third File Review is still available on the Royal Commission website.

Judge David O'Callaghan ruled that material RI Advice submitted to support its claim of privilege was "hearsay and opinion".

He added that by previously producing copies of the review without objection and providing those copies to ASIC, RI Advice acted in a way that was inconsistent with its objection to ASIC submitting the review as evidence.

ASIC's case against RI Advice in relation to alleged inappropriate advice uncovered as part of the Royal Commission is ongoing.

Separately, ASIC recently commenced proceedings in the Federal Court against RI Advice for failing to have adequate cyber security systems.

