ASIC bans adviser over Linchpin, Endeavour fund

The corporate regulator banned a Queensland-based financial adviser for three years after recommending clients into the Investport Income Opportunity Fund.

Keith Robert McDermott was an authorised representative of The FinancialLink Group and has been banned from managing, supervising or auditing the provision of financial services.

ASIC alleged McDermott recommended some of his clients invest in the high-risk Investport Income Opportunity Fund however, the risk profile of the fund did not match those of his clients.

McDermott failed to disclose the charges, lost benefits and other significant consequences, including the risks, arising from his recommendation to switch client funds from existing financial products into the fund, ASIC said.

In 2019, the Federal Court also ordered the registered scheme operated by Endeavour and the unregistered scheme operated by Linchpin, the Investport Income Opportunity Fund, be placed into liquidation.

Endeavour, in its role as responsible entity of the fund, did not act in the best interests of the members and failed to ensure the financial services it provided were provided efficiently and fairly, the Court determined.

As such, the corporate regulator believed McDermott failed to provide appropriate advice in the best interests of his clients and prioritised his own interests ahead of his clients.

"Advisers have a duty to provide advice that prioritises their client's interests ahead of their own interests and/or the interests of their licensee," ASIC said in a statement.

"The banning of Mr McDermott is part of ASIC's ongoing efforts to improve standards across the financial services industry."