ASIC, APRA outline regulatory reform opportunities

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 5 SEP 2025   11:57AM

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) have outlined opportunities for regulatory reform in letters sent to Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher.

APRA chair John Lonsdale noted potential changes to the superannuation performance test, saying he agrees changes can be made.

"Our view is that we need to remain open to different ways of achieving value for members to ensure we best balance the costs and benefits," Lonsdale said.

"While the performance test has had a significant positive impact from fee savings to members, some stakeholders raised potential concerns about the possible impact of the test on productivity."

Lonsdale confirmed APRA has been engaging with Treasury on possible options to enhance the test.

Lonsdale also touched on the Financial Accountability Regime (FAR) saying there are opportunities to address overlap between reporting obligations that apply to entities under APRA's standards and the FAR.

"There could be additional options for reducing the administrative burden of the FAR, whilst preserving the integrity of the substantive accountability provisions," Lonsdale said.

"We are engaging with Treasury and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission on this."

In his letter, ASIC chair Joe Longo outlined a range of measures ASIC has already undertaken to streamline services and cut regulatory red tape.

In addition, Longo said there was an opportunity for law reforms which several stakeholders have suggested to ASIC.

"The most promising areas for specific law reform are in relation to more substantially simplifying the reportable situations regime to reduce burden and improving substantial holding notices to make them less difficult to navigate," Longo said.

"We are already in discussions with Treasury around potential changes to the reportable situations regime. We are doing more work on the issues around substantial shareholding notices and will engage with Treasury on this as appropriate.

"Other law reform ideas that have been raised by the simplification group include reforms to the design and distribution obligations, product disclosure requirements, and simplification of the liability regime in the Corporations Act."

Longo said ASIC would be happy to further engage with the government on initiatives and proposals, including appropriate law reform opportunities and feedback it receives on the simplification work program more broadly.

Read more: ASICAPRATreasuryTreasurer Jim ChalmersJohn LonsdaleJoe LongoAustralian Prudential Regulation AuthorityFinance Minister Katy GallagherFinancial Accountability Regime
