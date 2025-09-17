ASIC appoints new chair, deputy chair and members to MDP

ASIC has appointed a new chair, deputy chair and three new members to its Market Disciplinary Panel (MDP), replacing five members who are set to retire.

Victoria Weekes has been appointed chair of the MDP, taking over the reigns from Simon Gray after 15 years of service, including nine as the chair. Weekes comes with 30 years' executive experience in financial services and has served as a member of the MDP for 14 years, including several years as deputy chair.

Anthony Brittain, executive director and chief operating and financial officer of Euroz Hartleys, has been appointed as deputy chair.

Additionally, three new members have been appointed to the panel, including Barrenjoey Capital Partners general counsel Annette Spencer, former Deutsche Bank head of listed derivatives and clearing for APAC Sebastien Bonvalet-Nicolle and Regal Partners head of markets compliance Andrew Couper.

"We welcome the new MDP members and congratulate Weekes and Brittain on their appointments as chair and deputy chair," ASIC commissioner Simone Constant said.

Those retiring alongside Gray include Anne Brown, Ian Chambers, Geoff Lauw and Dan Ritchie.

"On behalf of ASIC, I extend our sincere thanks to the retiring members for their service and the significant contributions they have made," Constant said.

"We are especially grateful to Simon Gray for his dedicated leadership and governance as chair of the MDP over the last nine years."

ASIC refers any breaches that can be resolved with an infringement notice to the MDP and the sitting panels independently make decisions on the matter. The panel can specify a financial penalty of up to $4.95 million, give remedial measures, apply sanctions or dictate enforceable undertaking the participant must adhere to.

"The MDP plays a vital role in ensuring fair and effective financial markets for all Australians," Constant added.

"The considerable depth and breadth of expertise of the panel will ensure the continued success in upholding market integrity."