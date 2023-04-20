Newspaper icon
APRA consults on approach to combining product histories

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 20 APR 2023   12:51PM

APRA is consulting on the need for it to make individual determinations for lifecycle MySuper products for which performance histories are required to be combined for the YFYS test.

Currently, the performance test involves two situations where performance may need to be combined, being within-product changes and across-product changes. The former is where there have been changes to the structure or nature of the product, while the latter is where a product has ceased and members have been transferred elsewhere.

For within-product changes, APRA is consulting on a draft technical determination that modifies certain return formulae for the performance test contained in the SIS regulations.

"This technical determination will operate in limited circumstances by adapting the performance test to reflect a product's changed circumstances," APRA said.

"The draft technical determination, which APRA proposes to apply to the upcoming 2023 performance test, will relocate existing guidance relating to within-product changes in the MySuper product information paper into a legal instrument, removing the need for APRA to make individual determinations for every affected product.

"In short, the draft technical determination would modify the actual return formula in reg 9AB.12(2) and the benchmark return formula in reg 9AB.14(2) for lifecycle MySuper products to ensure that any changes to the product are reflected in the performance history used in the performance test."

APRA has also released a new information paper on its approach to combining trustee-directed product performance histories, to be tested for the first time this year.

"At this stage, APRA has drafted the technical determination to not apply to TDPs that are lifecycle products. APRA will use the experience of the upcoming TDP Performance Test to consider whether the determination should be extended to TDP lifecycle products in future years," it said.

The consultation is open until May 11.

