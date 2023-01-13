Newspaper icon
APAC airports well positioned for recovery: Study

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 13 JAN 2023   12:38PM

Despite the weakening macroeconomic environment, global infrastructure assets, in particular airport assets in the Asia Pacific region, are continuing to rebound strongly following the pandemic.

According a Fitch Ratings' report, the infrastructure sector has the lowest proportion of deteriorating outlooks among global groups, while infrastructure issuers' rating outlooks are predominately stable.

"The only sector with an 'improving' outlook is APAC airports," Fitch Ratings said.

"They are benefitting from pent-up demand for travel as restrictions in some countries were lifted later than in other regions, which will support their performance in 2023."

The report added that toll roads' performance is sustained by index-linked revenue protection, which, combined with conservative debt-hedging policies, should offset near-term pressures from high inflation and rising interest rates.

"Ports may be most affected by the deteriorating global economic conditions, although Fitch expects the sector's fundamentals to remain robust due to post-pandemic pockets of demand," it said.

"We anticipate Asia Pacific power and renewables projects to see increasing electricity demand in 2023, although growth rates will be lower than in previous years."

In comparison, Fitch Ratings believes that EMEA airports and UK whole-business securitisations are the most exposed to fading pent-up demand, and rising costs and interest rates.

Despite this grim outlook, it noted that the essential nature of most other EMEA infrastructure assets, their inflation-linked revenue and capex flexibility will help withstand the moderate economic contraction that we forecast in many European markets. This led to 'neutral' sector outlooks for toll roads, ports and energy projects in EMEA.

"Fitch forecasts attendance and revenue growth in the global sports sector to remain positive, although growth rates will be normalising in line with pre-pandemic trends, supporting our 'neutral' sector outlook," it said.

"However, the sector is susceptible to discretionary consumer spending pressures in the weaker economic environment."

Commenting on the report, AMP Capital managing director of airports David Dowling said: "We've certainly seen this through our investment in Australia Pacific Airports Corporation, where assets such as Melbourne Airport continue to rebound strongly following the pandemic and are positioned for further recovery and growth in 2023."

AMP Capital has long been a fan of the airport sector, having purchased a 49% stake in the UK's London Luton Airport in 2018 and 100% of the Leeds Bradford Airport in the north of England in 2017.

It has long held stakes in other airports including Newcastle in the UK and Melbourne and Launceston in Australia.

Read more: FitchAMP CapitalDavid Dowling
