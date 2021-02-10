AMP Capital to bring cars to shopping centre

AMP Capital has secured a lease with a national automotive dealership to establish an AutoMall in a Queensland shopping centre.

On behalf of investors in the Indooroopilly Shopping Centre in Brisbane's inner-west, AMP Capital said the deal with Eagers Automotive will bring the car sales showroom inside the shopping centre.

AMP Capital said the deal marks a complete shift in the way cars will be marketed, purchased and services in Australia and the evolving retail mix of regional shopping centres.

AMP Capital head of retail and investments - real estate, Marco Ettorre said the partnership with is an example of how AMP Capital is responding to customer feedback and the changing nature of shopping centres.

"We know from our research that customers are seeking a broader offer beyond the traditional retail mix when visiting their local shopping centre. This includes new experiences, a broader mix of services and stores with a greater level of convenience," Ettorre said.

"The AutoMall West at Indooroopilly is just one of the new exciting usages that we are creating that customers will come to expect in the shopping centre of the future."

AMP Capital said multiple car brands will be represented in a purpose-built future retail shopping experience, providing a one-stop destination for new and used car shopping, servicing and maintenance.

Eagers Automotive chief operations officer, Keith Thornton said: "We know that what customers are looking for in a car shopping experience has changed. By bringing our car sales operation into the familiarity of a shopping centre environment, we're simply modernising our offering."

Indooroopilly Shopping Centre is managed by AMP Capital on behalf of investors in the AMP Capital Shopping Centre Fund, AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund and Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation.