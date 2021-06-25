AMP board adds former banking chief

A former bank chief executive has joined the board of AMP as an independent non-executive director.

Michael Hirst joins the ASX-listed firm on July 1, bringing over 40 years of experience in leadership roles across funds management, treasury and banking.

Hirst was the chief executive and managing director of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank. He spent nine of his 17 years at the helm, until he left in July 2018.

Prior to this, he worked for over a decade in senior executive and management positions with Colonial.

Hirst is currently a non-executive director of ASX-listed investment company AMCIL and private health insurer GMHBA, and chairs fintech Butn.

In the public sector, Hirst was a commissioner on the federal government's National COVID-19 Commission Advisory Board and a member of the Financial Sector Advisory Council.

He was also deputy chair of the Australian Bankers Association.

AMP chair Debra Hazelton said as chief executive of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, Hirst led and grew the business in a highly challenging and competitive environment with a clear focus on people and clients.

"His detailed knowledge of Australia's retail banking and wealth environment, as well as his broad sector experience as a non-executive director, including innovative fintech start-ups and across government, will be invaluable," she said.