NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

AMP board adds former banking chief

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 25 JUN 2021   12:26PM

A former bank chief executive has joined the board of AMP as an independent non-executive director.

Michael Hirst joins the ASX-listed firm on July 1, bringing over 40 years of experience in leadership roles across funds management, treasury and banking.

Hirst was the chief executive and managing director of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank. He spent nine of his 17 years at the helm, until he left in July 2018.

Prior to this, he worked for over a decade in senior executive and management positions with Colonial.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

Hirst is currently a non-executive director of ASX-listed investment company AMCIL and private health insurer GMHBA, and chairs fintech Butn.

In the public sector, Hirst was a commissioner on the federal government's National COVID-19 Commission Advisory Board and a member of the Financial Sector Advisory Council.

He was also deputy chair of the Australian Bankers Association.

AMP chair Debra Hazelton said as chief executive of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, Hirst led and grew the business in a highly challenging and competitive environment with a clear focus on people and clients.

"His detailed knowledge of Australia's retail banking and wealth environment, as well as his broad sector experience as a non-executive director, including innovative fintech start-ups and across government, will be invaluable," she said.

Read more: Michael HirstAustralian Bankers AssociationDebra Hazelton
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AMP and Ares enter JV
AMP welcomes board director
AMP swears it will change
AMP reviews business units
Boe Pahari steps down
Westpac appoints new chair
AMP announces board changes
Banking remuneration practices to blame for misconduct
AMP adds legal expert to board
AMP Capital appoints new chair

Editor's Choice

MSCI reviews emerging market classifications

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
MSCI has published its latest market classification review, with Argentina and Pakistan no longer considered emerging markets.

Aussie investors optimistic about returns

KARREN VERGARA
Australians hope that their diversified portfolios will continue to achieve double-digit returns as the pandemic shifts the economy to recovery phase, a new survey finds.

AMP board adds former banking chief

KARREN VERGARA
A former bank chief executive has joined the board of AMP as an independent non-executive director.

Schroders head of distribution exits

KANIKA SOOD
Schroders' local head of distribution Graeme Mather has departed, with the business understood to not be seeking a replacement.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Ben Lethborg
Private Business and Family Advisory Partner
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
1

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.